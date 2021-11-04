Richie Wellens talks Joseph Olowu's future at Doncaster Rovers

Joseph Olowu scores his first senior goal during Rovers' draw with Crewe. Picture: Howard Roe/AHPIX

The 21-year-old penned a contract with Rovers until January when he joined in September following a successful trial.

He has since impressed over seven appearances and grabbed his first senior goal during Tuesday’s draw with Crewe Alexandra.

And boss Wellens is convinced the former Arsenal youngster is one to hang onto.

“It’s something we’re looking at and we’d like to tie him down to a longer deal,” he said. “We’ll see where we’re at.

“I think he’s done great. I think he’s got all the raw materials to be a really good player.

“We’ve asked him to play a bit out of position because we wanted to release Tommy Rowe higher up the pitch.

“He’s a goal threat from set plays, as we saw at Crewe. Defensively and athletically he’s very good.

“He will grow and he will develop into a player that will have a really good future.

“I think he’s played five or six league games in his career so he is only starting out.”

Like Aidan Barlow, Olowu was signed on low wages as a development player with the hope of him progressing into a regular for the club.

And Wellens has been pleased with his progress so far.

He said: “There have been a number of players that we’ve signed because the budget has been what it is.

“It’s not so much taking a gamble but we know they’re not quite right now but we’ve offered them a contract to get them in and try to develop them to see where they go in the future.

“Joe has adapted really well - not just on the pitch because I think he’s got a really good personality, a really good character.

“He wants to learn and he will get better.”

