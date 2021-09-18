Richie Wellens pleased with players' mentality in win over Morecambe

Rodrigo Vilca dribbles through the Morecambe's defence. Photo: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD

And he expects the younger members of his squad to take confidence from Rovers’ first win of the season at the tenth attempt.

Tommy Rowe headed home Ben Close’s 81st minute corner to settle a cagey contest at the Keepmoat Stadium.

"That’s exactly what we needed,” said Wellens.

"We’ve worked all week and we’ve been free-flowing and we’ve really good in training.

“Because we worked all week on it I thought we were going to have more possession and I thought we could bank them in and keep them in their own half – which I think we did at times. But we neglected the basics [in training] because we just wanted to go and attack.

“But just before the game we reminded them and said ‘listen, let’s not neglect the basics because the basics can win you football matches’.

“And we’ve won a football match today just because we did the basics well. We scored from a set play, we defended our box well, my goalkeeper was good and we tracked runners.

“It wasn’t pretty at times but hopefully that will give the young players confidence now because their mentality was very good today.”

Morecambe had the better of the chances in the first half and were unlucky not to be awarded a penalty after Greg Leigh was brought down by goalkeeper Pontus Dahlberg.

Rovers improved in the second half but, after Rowe’s excellent header broke the deadlock, were grateful to Dahlberg who made a superb stoppage time save to keep out Cole Stockton.

"I thought for the first 15 minutes we were very good,” said Wellens.

"And then for the next half an hour we passed backwards, we lacked energy, we lacked intensity and it became a bit of a struggle although I still think we made some decent opportunities.

“In the second half until we scored we were the best team. I didn’t ever see them scoring apart from from a set play.