Richie Wellens on Omar Bogle's future at Doncaster Rovers after he rejected chance to leave

Wellens has told Bogle that he does not see him in his plans for the season and urged him to accept one of the two offers from League Two clubs that came in last week.

But the 29-year-old has told the Rovers boss he does not want to leave for the offers on the table.

Wellens does not foresee having a change of heart over Bogle’s potential contributions to his Rovers side but will keep an open mind.

Omar Bogle

“He’s been at this club for quite a period of time and the goal return hasn’t been great,” Wellens told the Free Press.

“I’ve watched him over three or four games now. He’s not had any chances, the runs that we want him to make aren’t there.

“He’ll just come in and train and we’ll see how it goes.”

Bogle’s contract will expire at the end of the season. He joined Rovers from Charlton Athletic in January and has made 21 appearances, scoring two goals.

The Rovers boss admitted he was baffled by Bogle’s stance on remaining with the club despite being told he will not be involved.

He said: “I just don’t get why players when you tell them they’re free to move on and they want to stay at the club.

“I’ve been in that position at this club. Darren Ferguson pulled me into his office and said you’re 36-37 now and we don’t want you.

“I couldn’t wait to get out of the door. It wasn’t a slight on the club, I just wanted to play.

“I understand the big boys at Premier League clubs who are on £100,000 a week and no one else is going to give them that. I get that.

“It is what it is.”

Bogle may get an immediate opportunity to begin working his way back into Wellens’ plans.

The Rovers boss revealed Tiago Cukur is unlikely to be risked in Tuesday’s Carabao Cup clash with Stoke City, leaving Bogle as his only fit available striker.

On whether Bogle will be involved, Wellens said: “Was he in my thinking? No. Now Tiago is injured?” and he shrugged his shoulders.

