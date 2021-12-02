Richie Wellens has been sacked by Doncaster Rovers

Richie Wellens

The 41-year-old departs the Keepmoat with Rovers sitting second bottom of League One, having taken just 13 of an available 57 points so far.

A statement from the club included: “The club’s board have taken the decision that change is required at this time in order for a permanent appointment to be made in time for the opening of the January transfer window.

“The club would like to thank Richie for his efforts and wish him well in the future.”

Current U18 boss Gary McSheffrey will take the reins on an interim basis and be assisted by U16 coach Frank Sinclair, with the pair set to take charge of Saturday’s FA Cup tie against Mansfield Town.

Assistant manager Noel Hunt is understood to be mulling over an offer to remain on the staff on an interim basis.

Rovers are set to begin the recruitment process in earnest on Monday and expect to make an appointment within a fortnight.

Wellens made his return to the club where he had two spells as a player in May when appointed manager and was handed a rebuilding brief as well as restoring a playing philosophy that harked back to the success of the mid-00s

But he immediately faced a disrupted pre-season due to Covid-19 outbreaks and close contact, as well as an injury crisis that would blight his entire spell as manager.

Positive signs of him building a playing style in the summer failed to be carried over into a season which has proven to be a tremendous struggle and what is set to involve a fight against relegation until the end of the campaign.

Goalscoring has proven a major issue with Rovers having netted five goals fewer than the next lowest scorers in League One while also conceding plenty.

The manner of the defeat to Crewe Alexandra in the Papa John’s Trophy on Wednesday night proved the final straw for a Rovers hierarchy that had been considering Wellens’ position for several weeks.

