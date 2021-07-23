Richie Wellens gives major update on Doncaster Rovers trialist Aidan Barlow

Aidan Barlow

The former Manchester United youngster has been in training with Rovers since the start of pre-season and featured in the first three pre-season friendlies, scoring five goals.

And his performances have convinced Wellens to offer a deal.

“A contract offer has gone out to Aidan,” the Rovers boss said after the 3-2 defeat to Newcastle United.

Barlow did not feature in the friendly due to illness but Wellens expects there to be no snags in getting the deal done.

He said: “Aidan woke up, like most of us in the last few days because the weather has been unbelievable, with a headache and didn’t feel that he was fit to play.”

Barlow, 21, has been a free agent since leaving Manchester United last summer.

He did not make a senior appearance for the Red Devils but had a loan spell with Norwegian side Tromso.

