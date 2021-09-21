Richie Wellens explains why Rodrigo Vilca reminds him of former Newcastle United favourite Nolberto Solano

Rodrigo Vilca takes on Morecambe's Toumani Diagouraga. Photo: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD

But Wellens says the on-loan Newcastle United youngster must produce the goods in the final third to stay in the team.

Vilca made his first league start in England in Saturday’s 1-0 win over Morecambe.

The 22-year-old produced some encouraging moments with the ball at his feet, showing a willingness to take on defenders and slalom his way into dangerous areas.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wellens, who played alongside former Peru and Newcastle favourite Solano at Leicester City, says Vilca must provide a return in the final third because he offers less defensively than other players.

Wellens said: “Rodrigo's come from an under 23s set-up and I'm not having a go at that but the intensity of training and intensity of matches are nowhere near what is required as of today.

“He's going to take a bit of catching up but I think you saw the talent that he's got.

"I think you can see he's quality. It's just that final little bit.

“He receives the ball very well and he reminds me of a player that I actually played with from Peru called Nobby Solano.

“He's a really cultured footballer, now it's just about that last little bit.