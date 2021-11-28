Richie Wellens explains downbeat mood after Doncaster Rovers' defeat to Burton Albion

Wellens cut a much more sombre figure than usual in front of the media following the 2-0 defeat at the Pirelli Stadium.

When this was pointed out to the Rovers boss by the Free Press, he came out fighting.

“I know that’s not good enough,” Wellens said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Richie Wellens

“My hands are tied and my legs have been chopped off and at the moment that’s the way I’m working.

“What do you want me to do?

“I’d love to sit on the bench and say I should have done this or that, or I’ve got this personnel and we could have done that or that.

“It’s not possible.

“My body language might have been a little bit down. It is down.

“I want to put a football team out that represents this club in the proper way.

“It’s not excuses. These are facts, these are reasons why we can’t put a team on the pitch at the moment that is consistently going to get results at this level.

“We’ve got players on the pitch that haven’t played at his level before or are just starting out.

“That’s the answer to your question. I’m usually more upbeat.

“At Bolton I thought we were really good and factors went against us.

“Today we just got bullied a little bit and to be fair, with the team that we put out it was always going to happen.”

Rovers supporters showed their frustration at the final whistle and Wellens said he understood the reaction.

He said: “I totally get it and I totally understand.

“That team, the way we play football is really difficult for me because I can’t play football the way I want to at the moment.

“We’re having to rotate all the different areas of the team that are missing.

“It’s really frustrating for me because I’m watching a team and a style of football that I don’t want to watch.

“Obviously it was influenced by the conditions but I totally get the fans’ frustrations.

“I’m as frustrated as them.

“If you take away the last few years, certainly when I was a player here and Darren Ferguson and Grant McCann were here, the style of football was really good.

“At the moment we’re not capable of doing that because of the personnel we’ve got out on the pitch.”

*