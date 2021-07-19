Richie Wellens excited to bring 'rough diamond' Tiago Cukur to Doncaster Rovers

The Turkey U21 international joined Rovers on a season-long loan from Watford on Monday, with Wellens travelling to speak to the 18-year-old to convince him to snub around half a dozen other clubs and switch to the Keepmoat.

Cukur will add versatility to the Rovers attack and Wellens expects he will have a very bright future in the game.

“I think he can play as a 10, as an out-an-out forward, or off the left so he gives us options,” the Rovers boss said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tiago Cukur

“He’s got good feet but can score from crosses. He’s a talented boy and we can’t wait to start working with him.

“Even though he’s young, he’ll bring physicality. We’ve looked at him and everyone we’ve spoken to speaks very highly of him.

“We think we’ve got a rough diamond and we’ll be able to bring the best out of him.

“We’ve got him through the door, and I’m really excited about him.”

The forward has dual nationality with Turkey and the Netherlands.

Cukur could make his first appearance in Rovers colours in the friendly against Wakefield on Tuesday night, having trained with his new team mates for the first time on Monday.

“I’m absolutely buzzing to start here and meet all the players - I feel like it’s going to be a good season,” the forward said.

“I had a couple of other options but when this club came in, it just felt right.

“It’s a good club and I’ve watched a couple of games and spoken to the manager about how the team want to play and it makes it the best option for me.

“The manager played a big part in me coming here. I spoke to him, and he gave me the right feeling about coming here.

“I feel like I’ll fit well into this team and the style of play.”

Cukur is Rovers’ seventh signing of the summer, following the arrivals of Kyle Knoyle, Ro-Shaun Williams, Tommy Rowe, Matt Smith, Jordy Hiwula and Ben Close.

*