Doncaster Rovers fans

A popular player over two spells, Wellens is back as manager and proud to be tasked with leading Rovers into the new campaign.

“I cannot wait,” he told the Free Press.

“I loved my time playing for the club - maybe not the last six months because someone had chopped my legs off as a player.

“But I can’t wait. The Yorkshire people have always been very knowledgeable about football and I can’t wait to walk out on Saturday and get that feeling and momentum going with energetic, front foot football.

“We’re looking to stabilise now and grow for the future. I think we’re in a decent place to do that.”

Wellens has already been given a taste of life back at the Keepmoat with the well-attended friendlies against Newcastle and Sheffield United this summer.

And he is calling on supporters to be loud, vocal and intimidating this term.

“We need the fans,” he said.

“They’ve given us a little taster in those two games and even though it’s a friendly, you still get that feel.

“The biggest thing for us is going to be the group of supporters that get behind us and push us.

“Once we get the Keepmoat back and rocking and we get the full quota of home supporters, they’re going to be vitally important to drive us on and determine where we’re going to be.

“I’ve played for the supporters, I haven’t managed in front of them yet except in friendlies where there is always a friendly atmosphere.

“I want them to be horrible to the opposition and intimidate them. I’ve played in front of them before and they can be fantastic.

“Once we get it rocking, and we get the big games with the big away followings, it can be a fantastic place to football.

“We’ve had a really tough 15 months for the whole world and the club had a tough three months at the end of the season.

“The club was in a fantastic position and supporters had to sit at home and not influence anything. They were losing every week and they couldn’t control anything.

“Come Saturday they can have a real influence on the atmosphere and the way we play.”

He added: “We want them to enjoy it, to be loud and make it a difficult place to come.

“I want the players to feed off that. I’m a big believer in momentum in football, in confidence and supporters have a big part to play in that.

“I’ve been to clubs as a manager in a past and as I’ve gone into away grounds and felt certain atmospheres I’ve thought ‘this club is going to do well.’

“I’ve also gone into grounds where there’s a toxic atmosphere and you think this club is going to struggle.

