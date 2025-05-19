Richard Wood breaks silence on future amid potential Doncaster Rovers return

Outgoing Doncaster Rovers skipper Richard Wood says he intends to stay in football, hinting at a coaching role in the not-too-distant future.

The centre-half enjoyed a memorable end to his playing career by helping Rovers clinch the League Two title last term. Shortly after the season finished, Wood announced his retirement at the age of 39.

He's keen to move into coaching and from a logical point of view, a return to former club Rotherham makes perfect sense. He is adored by the Millers' fanbase after a long spell of service for them and there is a vacancy there on the coaching staff.

Speaking last week, Rotherham boss Matt Hamshaw was coy on the possibility of bringing Wood back saying: "I am aware of Woody's situation... all will be revealed in due course."

Richard Wood sealed a fifth promotion in his final season as a player.

It isn't beyond the realms of possibility he could be back at Rovers either, with Grant McCann recently confirming he's been given the go-ahead to bring in a new first team coach. Now, Wood has broken his silence. Speaking to the Yorkshire Post, Wood said: "I have lots of things I can do and I do want to stay in the game if I can.

"Football can be hard, but people look at it as a dream job and it is.

"I don’t think retiring has hit me properly yet. But in pre-season, it definitely will when I am not reporting back… that’s when it will hit home. But my mind is in a good place and I’m all right."

Wood also reflected on his time at Rovers, which brought about a fifth and final promotion for him. And he had ample praise for McCann.

"I definitely chose the right club in Doncaster when I left Rotherham," he added. "I cannot thank Grant enough. As soon as he got the job, he rang me up.

"I’d known him quite a long time and knew what he was about. But it wasn’t until I was working with him every day that I saw how good he is and how he implements things and drives the team constantly and standards."