'Revelation', 'Rolls Royce' - Doncaster Rovers player ratings as they clinch title with Notts County win

Roared on by almost 2,000 away fans in jubilant mood, Rovers end the campaign on 84 points to clinch a first league title in 12 years.

They started brightly at Meadow Lane and there were half-chances in the opening quarter of an hour from Luke Molyneux and Jordan Gibson, but it would be man-of-the-moment Rob Street who notched the opener. He was in the right place to provide the simplest of tap-ins after Gibson's attempt was deflected into his path a yard out.

It got better before the half-hour mark when Street doubled his and Rovers' tally with a lovely, chipped finish after an excellent pick-out by Jamie Sterry.

The hosts were being made to look ordinary by Grant McCann's side and it almost got worse for them just after the restart when Street came mightily close to his first Rovers treble only to lash a shot against the left-hand post.

The rest of the second half was low-key as the away end went through their full repertoire of songs to provide the soundtrack to a perfect end to Rovers’ season. The only blot came right at the death when Alassana Jatta tapped in a scant consolation for the hosts.

Here’s our player ratings from the season finale:

1 . Ted Sharman-Lowe 8 Wasn't called into action properly until the 41st minute. Everything he did was after then was comfortable as he signed off in style. A shame at the end he was denied a clean sheet. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD Photo Sales

2 . Jamie Sterry 9 Outstanding pick-out for Street's second and generally solid against the lively Jodi Jones down his flank. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD Photo Sales

3 . Tom Anderson 9 Could possibly be his last game for the club. If it is then he'll bow out in style, with a leader's performance at the back. What a servant he's been for Rovers. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD Photo Sales