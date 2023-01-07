Baldwin reaffirmed Rovers’ commitment to a promotion push following last season’s relegation in his New Year statement to fans, which also confirmed the Club Doncaster model has heralded in a new era of self-sustainability without the need for owner funding.

Still, Doncaster, who are currently eighth in League Two, boast a playing budget “that enables us to compete at both League Two and League One level,” Baldwin said.

“We head into 2023 with confidence that we are moving forward in the right direction,” he wrote.

Doncaster Rovers chief executive Gavin Baldwin.

"A return to League One remains a priority and, while there will inevitably be ups and downs along the way, we believe we are giving ourselves the best chance of achieving our goals.”

Terry Bramall, who is a major shareholder of Doncaster along with Baldwin and David Blunt, continues to support the club financially.

Baldwin’s statement said: “Owner funding is no longer required for us to remain operational.

"However, the support of Terry Bramall should not be underestimated.

"In addition to driving a strategy for how the club should operate - detailed below - he also continues to be available to assist with any cashflow issues, which will become more relevant as the cost of living continues to hit not only the club, but our partners as well.”

Baldwin highlighted the Lionesses’ Women’s World Cup qualifier, three Rugby League World Cup games, and The Killers and Paul Heaton & Jacqui Abbott concerts as important income streams for Doncaster in the last year.

"These events, coupled with the regular activity of our Sunday market and small-sided football facilities, a continued growth in commercial partnerships year-on-year and improvements we have made across our internal operations, have replaced the need of the owner funding for survival,” he wrote.

The cost of living crisis means matchday ticket revenues are no longer enough to cover the energy bills alone for the Eco-Power Stadium, Baldwin added.

He insisted the club did not want to pass higher operational costs onto supporters but admitted: “in the current financial situation, this is proving more and more difficult to do.”