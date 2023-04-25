Left-back Maxwell has not played since February due to a tear in his quadricep muscle, which he suffered during a training session.

The former Glasgow Rangers youngster had established himself as a regular fixture in head coach Danny Schofield's starting XI, with Tommy Rowe and more recently Luke Molyneux deputising in his absence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Schofield, who was missing 11 players for last weekend's defeat to Newport because of injury, said: “He was on the pitch for a couple of days (last week).

James Maxwell may not be risked before the end of the season.

"Whether we will risk him from now until the end of the season, I’m not 100 per cent on that.

"It’s an injury which he could potentially suffer a recurrence of, so we have to be really careful with that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scot Maxwell is the only Doncaster player who could return for Saturday’s visit of Colchester United, Schofield confirmed.

Colchester, who are nineteenth and unbeaten in nine matches, could leapfrog Rovers in the League 2 table with a win.

Doncaster were tenth when the U’s earned a shock 3-0 win over them in November to climb out of the relegation zone.

Schofield’s sixteenth-placed side will go into this weekend’s clash looking to end a dreadful run of nine games without a win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The atmosphere at the Eco-Power Stadium once again turned nasty last weekend as Doncaster let another lead slip to come away empty-handed – the third time they have dropped points from a winning position in four games.