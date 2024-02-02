Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Doncaster Rovers defender has been restricted to just ten appearances this term, with a toe injury punctuating his campaign.

The 28-year-old was back in the starting line-up midweek at Bradford City in the EFL Trophy and now wants a regular run of games in the side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It felt good to get a full game," he said. "Obviously, I've got so much to work on fitness-wise. I'm playing catch-up from the start of the season really but I'm pushing myself as hard as I can.

Jamie Sterry returned to the starting line-up for Rovers for the midweek tie at Bradford.

"I'm fully over it (the injury). I've trained three or four days now. I feel good and just need to keep doing. I'll keep pushing myself as much as I can."

When quizzed on how it was on the sidelines unable to influence proceedings, he added: "I'm terrible! I've done it a lot this season and it's been very hard. It's been good to get a run-out."

He's now targeting a strong final third of the season and a return to winning ways tomorrow in what looks a mammoth game away at second-bottom Sutton United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As a squad it's been tough for the gaffer because he's not had that consistency to choose from the whole squad. We can't make injuries an excuse but it has affected us. It is what it is and it's affected key players which is tough. But as a squad we've been working hard as we can.