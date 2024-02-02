Returning defender targets Doncaster Rovers upturn starting with vital Sutton United clash
The Doncaster Rovers defender has been restricted to just ten appearances this term, with a toe injury punctuating his campaign.
The 28-year-old was back in the starting line-up midweek at Bradford City in the EFL Trophy and now wants a regular run of games in the side.
"It felt good to get a full game," he said. "Obviously, I've got so much to work on fitness-wise. I'm playing catch-up from the start of the season really but I'm pushing myself as hard as I can.
"I'm fully over it (the injury). I've trained three or four days now. I feel good and just need to keep doing. I'll keep pushing myself as much as I can."
When quizzed on how it was on the sidelines unable to influence proceedings, he added: "I'm terrible! I've done it a lot this season and it's been very hard. It's been good to get a run-out."
He's now targeting a strong final third of the season and a return to winning ways tomorrow in what looks a mammoth game away at second-bottom Sutton United.
"As a squad it's been tough for the gaffer because he's not had that consistency to choose from the whole squad. We can't make injuries an excuse but it has affected us. It is what it is and it's affected key players which is tough. But as a squad we've been working hard as we can.
"Every game is massive. But we need to go and win that game and give a good account of ourselves."