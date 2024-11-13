3 . Harrison Biggins

Along with Adelakun, he turned down a contract offer in the summer and opted for pastures new. In the end he joined League One Shrewsbury, but after just six games they sent him out on loan to fourth tier Carlisle. He's getting plenty of game time in Cumbria and could face Rovers later this month. Will always be fondly remembered for 'that' Barrow goal. Photo: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD