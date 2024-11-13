The number of signings made by manager Grant McCann was into double figures, with the likes of Billy Sharp, Joe Sbarra and Ted Sharman-Lowe checking in.
But there was also plenty of departures. No fewer than 16 players left the Eco-Power Stadium, so what better time - three months into the new season - to see how they've been getting on?
1. Hakeeb Adelakun
The winger ripped it up for Rovers during a spell-binding loan spell. Was unfortunate to be the one who missed the vital penalty in the play-offs against Crewe. Offered a contract by Rovers but turned it down and ended up signing for League Two rivals Salford. He's featured just four times though, and not at all since mid-September, meaning involvement on a potential Rovers return this Saturday is doubtful. Photo: HOWARD ROE
2. Max Biamou
The former Coventry man was brought in by McCann to beef up the forward options for the final few months of 2023-24. He did okay, scoring two in seven before being released. Has yet to find his next club. Photo: Gareth Williams/AHPIX LTD
3. Harrison Biggins
Along with Adelakun, he turned down a contract offer in the summer and opted for pastures new. In the end he joined League One Shrewsbury, but after just six games they sent him out on loan to fourth tier Carlisle. He's getting plenty of game time in Cumbria and could face Rovers later this month. Will always be fondly remembered for 'that' Barrow goal. Photo: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD
4. Ben Bottomley
Goalkeeper was farmed out ample times by Rovers, having been at the club from a young age. Never made a senior outing and was little surprise he was released. Now at Northern Premier League (East) side North Ferriby, where he's first choice. Photo: HOWARD ROE
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.