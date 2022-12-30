Resurgent Charlie Seaman says he never wanted to leave Doncaster Rovers

The defender was told he could leave the club on loan by former boss Gary McSheffrey at the end of last season but has steadily worked his way back into the fold and capped off his resurgence with the opening goal in Thursday’s 4-3 win over struggling Rochdale.

Seaman said: “I wanted to prove people wrong.

”Sometimes it’s easy to leave, to let people win. Someone can say anything about you and you can up and leave, throw your toys out of the pram, I didn’t want to do that.

Charlie Seaman celebrates his goal for Doncaster Rovers.

"People have their opinions, which is fine. But I know what player I can be and I wanted to show people I can be that player.”

McSheffrey revealed ‘a few things were questioned of Seaman’ last term.

But he has since won praise from his former boss, and current Rovers chief Danny Schofield.

Seaman said: “I would never say my commitment was never there but everyone has their own opinions, that’s how football is.

"Football is built on opinions. Some people may like you, some people may not.

"I feel like I’ve always given my all to the team. Every game, every training session, I try and train like it’s my last.

"That’s served me well this season.”

Seaman, 23, had to bide in the opening few months of the season with Kyle Knoyle ahead of him.

But Knoyle’s shift to the right of a back three provided him with an opportunity he has grasped with both hands.