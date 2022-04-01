Relive Doncaster Rovers' memorable Johnstone's Paint Trophy success which was 15 years ago today
It was one of the most memorable days in Doncaster Rovers’ history and a springboard for future success.
And it happened 15 years ago today.
Rovers won the Football League Trophy, known then as the Johnstone’s Paint Trophy, for the first time thanks to thrilling 3-2 extra-time win against Bristol Rovers in Cardiff.
It was a day that few Rovers fans will forget in a hurry.
Quickfire early goals from Jonathan Forte and Paul Heffernan put Sean O’Driscoll’s side in the driving seat at the Millennium Stadium (now known as the Principality Stadium).
But the Pirates fought back as Richard Walker halved the deficit from the penalty spot shortly into the second half and Sammy Igoe equalised just after the hour mark.
The tension ramped up as the game went into extra time before captain Graeme Lee headed home the winning goal in the 110th minute to spark wild celebrations in the Rovers end.
Rovers went on to win promotion to the Championship the following season by beating Leeds United in the play-off final at Wembley.