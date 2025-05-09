'Relentless' - Doncaster Rovers coach lauds Grant McCann after pair clinch second promotion together
Rovers sealed a return to League One after three years away. It is the second time McCann and Byrne have celebrated promotion together as a coaching force, having led Hull City to the League One crown back in 2020-21.
McCann has endured a tough time of it in recent months, following the passing of his mother. He spoke at length of that difficult period and thanked Byrne and the rest of the coaching staff for ensuring a smooth transition during his absence.
"He's just relentless. In everything that he does," Byrne said of his manager at the recent Star Football Awards, where Rovers were named Team of the Year after a memorable 2024-25 campaign.
"The goals that he sets makes the staff and players believe it's achievable. But it's one thing saying the words - he then goes and puts it into practice and that gives the players, and the staff along with those supporting us at the training ground, confidence to go and deliver.
"There's many a phone call I've had on either a Sunday night or a Monday morning asking 'can we still win the league?'
"It's not how we're doing or what team we're picking, it's 'can we still win it?' and 'how are we going to do it?'
"It's been a monumental effort from him and as we all know he's had a challenging time off the back but it's not swayed him one bit. When he came into the training ground or stands in front of the press he's always been driven and backs the players 100 per cent."
