Relegation worries intensify for Doncaster Rovers Belles after derby defeat

Ciaran Toner's side are in a relegation battle.

Doncaster Rovers Belles lost 3-1 at Barnsley FC on Sunday, a result which left them even more precariously placed in the FA Women’s National League Division One North table.

After falling 2-0 behind, top scorer Jasmine Saxton halved the deficit before the interval. An early second half penalty was then the ideal opportunity for Belles to get back on level terms. Saxton had a spot-kick saved in the previous game and this time it was captain Jess Tugby-Andrew who was to meet the same fate. Barnsley added a late third to rub salt in the wounds and move five points clear of Belles.

With Norton & Stockton Ancients salvaging a point from 2-0 down against Huddersfield, the pair traded places in the table, so Belles now occupy the higher of the two relegation spots.

There is a full set of fixtures scheduled for this midweek with Belles due to host Leeds United on Wednesday night (February 12) at Retford United's Cannon Park ground.

Ahead of those games, it is any two from the bottom six to go down. Belles have played 16 games, more than any team in the division, so the need for at least a point against Leeds can not be understated.

Belles have been awarded a walkover in the County Cup where they were due to host Penistone Church this Sunday when Belles Reserves have a home tie against Dronfield Town Reserves.

Meanwhile Rossington Main continue to enjoy a prosperous season. Their bid for a Sheffield & Hallam Women and Girls League and Cup double continued with a 6-0 home win over Brinsworth Whitehill, whom they had beaten convincingly on both the previous two Sundays. Lauren Breen bagged a hat-trick with Ella Mortimer scoring a brace and Sarah Black also on target for Rossington who remain six points behind leaders Millmoor Juniors Development, but with three games in hand. Rossington’s Development team were 3-0 home winners over Staveley Miners in Division Two thanks to goals from Kaitlyn Darley, Katie Jack and Lily Robinson.

Brodsworth Welfare recorded their best score of the season, winning 11-1 at West End Terriers thanks to goals from Chantelle Barkley (3), Christina Lee (2), Michaela Atkinson, Jill Edmonds, Chloe Hardy, Lori Hudson, Leah Rakowski and Hannah Scott.