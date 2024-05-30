Released Doncaster Rovers man ties up move to non-league club
Earlier this month the club posted their retained list, announcing that no fewer than seven players would be leaving upon expiry of their contract.
The list included long-serving duo Tommy Rowe and Jon Taylor, as well as youngsters such as Charlie Seaman and Liam Ravenhill.
Goalkeeper Bottomley was another heading for the exit door. The 21-year-old had been at Rovers since a young age but failed to make the grade in South Yorkshire. Despite signing a professional contract in the summer of 2021, he didn't make a single senior appearance. He was also loaned out ample times to various non-league sides.
Now, it's been confirmed he has signed for North Ferriby. The Northern Premier League Division One East side have not disclosed the length of contract signed by Bottomley.
The other six players released, which also includes Maxime Biamou and Caolan Lavery, have yet to secure a move elsewhere although the Free Press recently reported of interest in Ravenhill. At least one League Two club has held discussions with his representatives.
