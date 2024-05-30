Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ben Bottomley has announced his next move after leaving Doncaster Rovers.

Earlier this month the club posted their retained list, announcing that no fewer than seven players would be leaving upon expiry of their contract.

The list included long-serving duo Tommy Rowe and Jon Taylor, as well as youngsters such as Charlie Seaman and Liam Ravenhill.

Goalkeeper Bottomley was another heading for the exit door. The 21-year-old had been at Rovers since a young age but failed to make the grade in South Yorkshire. Despite signing a professional contract in the summer of 2021, he didn't make a single senior appearance. He was also loaned out ample times to various non-league sides.

Ben Bottomley has tied up a move after his Rovers release. Picture Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Now, it's been confirmed he has signed for North Ferriby. The Northern Premier League Division One East side have not disclosed the length of contract signed by Bottomley.