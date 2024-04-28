Red-hot Joe Ironside and free-kick inquest among Doncaster Rovers talking points

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The result secured their place in the play-offs, with Grant McCann's side now facing Crewe Alexandra over two legs next month for the right to play at Wembley.

The encounter with Stephen Clemence's side was a bruising but enthralling one. Here, we look at some of the talking points to emerge from the fixture down in Kent:

First objective accomplished

What a season it has been. Few would have predicted that Rovers would not only seal a play-off place, especially just a few months back. But to do it by finishing fifth is some achievement.

Momentum has snowballed and this latest result, although disappointing given how strong they looked with a two-goal buffer at half-time, confirmed that a double-header with Crewe awaits them.

The scenes in the away end were joyous with more than 1,600 traveling fans singing in the rain as they serenaded their players. Speaking post-match, McCann acknowledged pride at the achievement - but was quick to stress that the job is far from done. Knowing how single-minded he and his staff have been in recent months, do not expect him to suddenly change tack now.

Clarity on goalkeeper's ban expected

Joe Ironside celebrates his goal - his 20th league strike of the campaign - at Gillingham.

Just minutes after Thimothee Lo-Tutala made the long trudge off the Priestfield pitch having been shown a red card, Rovers fans were quick to jump on social media.

They were eager to find out how many games the goalkeeper will miss. Some initially suggested the Hull City loanee would miss three matches, therefore ruling him out for the rest of the season should Rovers reach Wembley.

However, the rules state that red cards for denying a goalscoring opportunity warrant just a one-game suspension. If that is indeed the case then Lo-Tutala will be back in contention for the second leg.

Louis Jones, who came on in the aftermath of Lo-Tutala's red card, will don the gloves for the first leg in Cheshire. Confirmation, and therefore clarity, of the length of Lo-Tutala's ban is expected imminently.

McCann revealed to the Free Press that the stopper was crestfallen in the changing room afterwards: "I told him you don't need to apologise. These things happen in football. He made a decision to come out and it's just natural as a goalkeeper to put your hands up."

Free-kick concerns

McCann was unhappy at the manner of Gillingham's first goal, direct from a free-kick just outside the box.

Tim Dieng smashed a shot straight through the wall and although Jones got a touch on it he was powerless to keep it out.

McCann says an inquest will be held into why Rovers continue to be vulnerable from these set-plays.

"It was never ideal to concede straight from the free-kick and it's something we need to look at because that's a couple of free-kicks we've conceded from the edge of the box," McCann said. "Whether it's something from the wall, we need to look at.

"To concede again was disappointing.

"I was sat with our analyst. The line to Cliff wasn't great and as I had him running down to change the shape they scored their second. I'm not saying that would have stopped it but I was gutted.

"We had to do something because they were coming at us and putting balls in the box. Credit to the lads who came on, they did really well and there was a great save from Louis late on to keep it 2-2."

Ironside's landmark

Where would Rovers be without Joe Ironside?

Definitely not in the play-offs, that we can all agree on. This was another terrific showing with an eye-raising, stooping header to open the scoring.

That ensured he brought up 20 league goals for the season and it continues his purple patch having notched in five straight games. But he isn't merely about goals. He offers so much and is a battering ram, plus he's not afraid to do his defensive work either.