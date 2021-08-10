RECAP: Walsall 0 Doncaster Rovers 0: Rovers win 4-3 on penalties
It was not the start to the season that anyone hoped for but Doncaster Rovers have the chance to kick-start their campaign with a foray into cup competition – and you can follow it as it happens.
Join us from the Banks’ Stadium as Rovers visit League Two side Walsall in the Carabao Cup. Remember to REFRESH regularly for the latest updates.
LIVE: Walsall 0 Doncaster Rovers 0
Last updated: Tuesday, 10 August, 2021, 21:57
MATCH DETAILS
Rovers win 4-3 on penalties
Red card: AJ Greaves (88 min)
Walsall: Rushworth; Leak (Ward 80), Menayese, Taylor, Mills; Labadie (Kinsella 57); Shade (Earing 71), Kiernan; Osadebe; Wilkinson, Phillips. Subs not used: Rose, Monthe, Bates, Perry.
Rovers: Dahlberg; Knoyle, R Williams, Anderson, John (Horton 61); Bostock (Greaves 72), Close; Gardner, Barlow, E Williams; Bogle (Cukur 75) . Subs not used: Jones, Blythe, Hasani.
Referee: John Busby (Oxfordshire)
Attendance: 2,384 (310 away)
Well, well, well
After a game with very little drama, there was plenty in the shootout.
Three saves from Pontus Dahlberg paved the way with Kyle Knoyle holding his nerve to score the decisive spot kick.
On the balance of things, Rovers probably deserved it having been the dominant side after the break.
There was some decent positives on the night, particularly with the control of possession in the second half.
They’re through for the first time in three years.
Rovers can win it here
Kyle Knoyle to take this one. If he scores, Rovers are through...
...and he does so!
Rovers are into the second round of the Carabao Cup!
Walsall again
Liam Kinsella to take..
and it’s over the bar!
3-3 still
Tom Anderson to level up...
...and he absolutely smashes it into the roof of the net
3-3 now
Walsall up next
Stephen Ward for the hosts...
and he scores
Walsall lead 3-2
Rovers’ fifth penalty
Aidan Barlow must score...
..and he does.
It’s 2-2 and now into sudden death
Walsall’s fifth penalty
Brendan Kiernan for Walsall...
Pontus Dahlberg saves a third penalty!
Still 2-1!
Rovers with the chance to level up
And it’s Ed Williams to take...
and it’s saved
Still 2-1 to Walsall who now have the chance to win it
Walsall’s fourth penalty
Jack Earing steps up for the hosts...
....and Pontus Dahlberg saves again
Still 2-1 to Walsall