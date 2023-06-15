Recap the highlights from ex-Doncaster Rovers chairman John Ryan’s giveaway and Q&A at Doncaster Dome
Ryan, who was Rovers’ chairman from 1998 to 2013, will be giving away season tickets to hard-up fans and worthy causes and holding what’s expected to be a no-holds-barred Q&A session.
Mr Ryan is on a personal mission to help his boyhood club Doncaster sell at least 5,000 season tickets for next term to give boss Grant McCann plenty of support from the terraces as the team embarks on a promotion push.
Sixty shirts sold
That’s the number from the club shop. Full credit to John Ryan. A special night for Doncaster fans.
Ryan posing for photos
A fan has just come to buy a season ticket from the desk in front of where I’m sat. The rabble-rousing speech from Mr Ryan has worked!
Ryan cont'd
‘I want to see these shirts all around Doncaster with pride, because we are going to win the league.’
A standing ovation for John Ryan
‘One John Ryan’ rings out among the 600-odd fans here.
What formation would you like us to play next season and what did you like?
‘I always liked a big centre forward with a little guy next to him. Grant McCann has got his own ideas, he doesn’t need any advice from me.’
Ryan promises a flag
Look out for that one next season.
Any plans for you to come on as super sub?
‘As far as I’m aware I still hold the record (for the oldest player - 52 years).’
Says his signed shirt from that day is up for sale.
Ryan cont'd
‘Maybe we’ll get Louis Tomlinson, maybe Yungblud will come along.’
‘This is the love of my life, I’d do anything for Doncaster Rovers.’
How can we get shot of this chairman, Blunt?
‘It’s not my call. All I can say is in Gavin we have got a very effective CEO. In Terry we have got a great financier of the club.’
Best player you signed?
‘I would go for Richie Wellens. On a free he came and we sold him to Leicester for £1.4 million.
‘Don’t forget he’s turned out to be a good manager. It didn’t work for him here but there were reasons for that. He won the league with Orient, he should have won the league with us.’
Also cites El Hadji Diouf’s brief spell at the club.