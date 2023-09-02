News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster Rovers are back in League Two action this afternoon when they host Swindon Town at the Eco-Power Stadium.
Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
Published 2nd Sep 2023, 11:59 BST
Updated 2nd Sep 2023, 16:55 BST

Rovers put in a performance to be proud of against Premier League Everton in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday but must go again against the in-form Robins.

Swindon have scored 11 goals in their last two league games and won 6-0 against Crawley Town in their last match.

Doncaster are still looking for their first league win of the season.

Scroll down for team news and live updates.

Doncaster Rovers v Swindon Town

16:54 BST

FT 0-0

Big cheers from the home fans, which immediately turn to boos for the ref. A point gained, definitely.

16:50 BST

Four minutes added on

Not long to go now for Rovers.

16:43 BST

Swindon sub

Saidou Khan makes way for Tyrese Shade.

16:36 BST

Austin goes close

He heads just wide from close range with Lawlor beaten.

16:35 BST

Unbelievable Jeff

16:33 BSTUpdated 16:34 BST

Austin is booked - he should be off

He was booked in the first half but play has restarted. No one on the pitch or touchline seems to have noticed.

Official record says it was Swindon’s eight, Saidou Khan, who was booked in the first half.

16:32 BST

Good chance for Swindon

Jake Young gets the better of Owen Bailey out wide and delivers a pinpoint cross into the box that just evades Rushian Hepburn-Murphy.

16:29 BST

Ian Lawlor now booked

Grant McCann has a look of utter disbelief and despondency on his face.

16:26 BSTUpdated 16:27 BST

Tom Brewitt booked

That’s seven yellows and a red - and counting.

16:25 BST

Ironside does well

Good, experienced play buys Rovers a foul in Swindon’s half. Doncaster still having a go despite their one-man disadvantage.

