Recap the drama as Doncaster Rovers play out lively draw against Swindon Town
Rovers put in a performance to be proud of against Premier League Everton in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday but must go again against the in-form Robins.
Swindon have scored 11 goals in their last two league games and won 6-0 against Crawley Town in their last match.
Doncaster are still looking for their first league win of the season.
Scroll down for team news and live updates.
Doncaster Rovers v Swindon Town
FT 0-0
Big cheers from the home fans, which immediately turn to boos for the ref. A point gained, definitely.
Four minutes added on
Not long to go now for Rovers.
Swindon sub
Saidou Khan makes way for Tyrese Shade.
Austin goes close
He heads just wide from close range with Lawlor beaten.
Unbelievable Jeff
Austin is booked - he should be off
He was booked in the first half but play has restarted. No one on the pitch or touchline seems to have noticed.
Official record says it was Swindon’s eight, Saidou Khan, who was booked in the first half.
Good chance for Swindon
Jake Young gets the better of Owen Bailey out wide and delivers a pinpoint cross into the box that just evades Rushian Hepburn-Murphy.
Ian Lawlor now booked
Grant McCann has a look of utter disbelief and despondency on his face.
Tom Brewitt booked
That’s seven yellows and a red - and counting.
Ironside does well
Good, experienced play buys Rovers a foul in Swindon’s half. Doncaster still having a go despite their one-man disadvantage.