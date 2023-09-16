Recap the drama as Doncaster Rovers leave it late to beat Forest Green Rovers
and live on Freeview channel 276
Doncaster currently prop up the Football League after losing five of their opening seven games.
Today’s opponents Forest Green were relegated from League One last term and have started the new campaign with four defeats from seven.
They have yet to pick up a single point at home this season.
Scroll down for team news and live updates.
Forest Green v Doncaster
Save from Louis Jones!
Who knows who got on the end of it but he was there to keep it out. Forest Green can’t believe it, their keeper was up at the end of the match. Big moment in Doncaster’s season. The fans are loving it. They probably can’t believe what we have just seen.
Hallelujah!
A moment of freakery wins it, surely! Ben Close supplies a cross that beats Luke Daniels and flies in! He laughed when it hit the back of the net, definitely didn’t mean it.
GOAL!!
Ben Close baby!
What a goal!
Doncaster force three straight corners
It’s them pushing as we enter the final moments of the game.
Tom Nixon blocks one off the line!
Jordan Moore-Taylor with the effort but it was in vain as he’s just sent a second corner delivery into the back of the net.
Big block from Olowu
He stops an effort from Tyrese Omotoye which could have gone anywhere. A real cannon of a strike.
Ben Close on for Rovers
He replaces Harrison Biggins.
Forest Green subs
On: Harvey Bunker and Marcel Laviner
Off: Jamie Robson and Reece Brown
Ryan Innis booked
That was for a foul on Zain Westbrooke.
Joseph Olowu booked
Looks like it was for dissent.