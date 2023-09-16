News you can trust since 1925
Recap the drama as Doncaster Rovers leave it late to beat Forest Green Rovers

Doncaster Rovers could move off the bottom of the League Two table if they pick up their first win of the season this afternoon.
Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
Published 16th Sep 2023, 12:07 BST
Updated 16th Sep 2023, 17:41 BST
Doncaster currently prop up the Football League after losing five of their opening seven games.

Today’s opponents Forest Green were relegated from League One last term and have started the new campaign with four defeats from seven.

They have yet to pick up a single point at home this season.

Scroll down for team news and live updates.

Forest Green v Doncaster

17:01 BST

Save from Louis Jones!

Who knows who got on the end of it but he was there to keep it out. Forest Green can’t believe it, their keeper was up at the end of the match. Big moment in Doncaster’s season. The fans are loving it. They probably can’t believe what we have just seen.

16:59 BST

Hallelujah!

A moment of freakery wins it, surely! Ben Close supplies a cross that beats Luke Daniels and flies in! He laughed when it hit the back of the net, definitely didn’t mean it.

16:58 BST

GOAL!!

Ben Close baby!

What a goal!

16:55 BST

Doncaster force three straight corners

It’s them pushing as we enter the final moments of the game.

16:46 BST

Tom Nixon blocks one off the line!

Jordan Moore-Taylor with the effort but it was in vain as he’s just sent a second corner delivery into the back of the net.

16:44 BST

Big block from Olowu

He stops an effort from Tyrese Omotoye which could have gone anywhere. A real cannon of a strike.

16:39 BST

Ben Close on for Rovers

He replaces Harrison Biggins.

16:39 BST

Forest Green subs

On: Harvey Bunker and Marcel Laviner

Off: Jamie Robson and Reece Brown

16:33 BST

Ryan Innis booked

That was for a foul on Zain Westbrooke.

16:32 BSTUpdated 16:33 BST

Joseph Olowu booked

Looks like it was for dissent.

