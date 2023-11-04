Recap the drama as Doncaster Rovers draw with Accrington Stanley in FA Cup
Rovers host their League Two rivals Accrington Stanley in the first round this afternoon with £41,000 in prize money on offer for the winners.
That could bolster Doncaster boss Grant McCann's budget for the January transfer window.
The club reached the fifth round of the competition in McCann's first spell as boss, equalling their best run for more than sixty years.
Doncaster Rovers v Accrington Stanley
Doncaster Rovers 2-2 Accrington Stanley (3pm kick-off)
Rovers: Louis Jones, Tom Anderson, Joseph Olowu (James Maxwell, 77), Luke Molyneux, George Broadbent (Kyle Hurst, 60), Harrison Biggins, Tom Nixon (Jack Goodman, 88), Owen Bailey, Jack Senior, Zain Westbrooke, Mo Faal
Subs: Ian Lawlor, Richard Wood, Deji Sotona, Tyler Roberts, Jack Degruchy, Tavonga Kuleya
Accrington: Jon McCracken, Jay Baghuelou, Kelvin Mellor ( Matt Lowe, 64), Brad Hills, Shaun Whalley, Ben Woods (Jack Nolan, 46), Joe Pritchard, Rodarie Longelo, Tommy Leigh, Josh Andrews (Kody Adedoyin, 86), Dan Martin (Seamus Conneely, 64)
Subs: Jack McIntyre, Lewis Shipley, Joe Gubbins, Aaron Pickles, Josh Woods
Attendance: 3,226 (266 away)
FT 2-2
Surely Doncaster will feel like the masters of their own downfall after that. They twice surrendered the lead and will now face a replay in ten days.
Seven minutes added on
GOAL - Accrington equalise
Substitute Seamus Conneely sweeps the ball home from a corner. His run seemed to catch the defence out.
GOAL - it’s 2-1!
A screamer from Harrison Biggins!
Olowu injured
He was hurt in the build-up to the goal and is replaced by James Maxwell.
GOAL - Accrington score again
This time there’s no complaints as Shaun Whalley bends the ball past Jones. Lovely strike.
GOAL RULED OUT!
After a lengthy period of deliberation referee Ross Joyce rules the goal out for offside.
GOAL - Accrington equalise
Josh Andrews, typically.
Great save
Louis Jones saves excellently from Joe Pritchard to preserve Doncaster’s lead.