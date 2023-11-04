News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation
Live

Recap the drama as Doncaster Rovers draw with Accrington Stanley in FA Cup

Doncaster Rovers will be hoping they are still in the hat for the next round of the FA Cup at 5pm.
Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
Published 4th Nov 2023, 12:25 GMT
Updated 4th Nov 2023, 17:05 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Rovers host their League Two rivals Accrington Stanley in the first round this afternoon with £41,000 in prize money on offer for the winners.

That could bolster Doncaster boss Grant McCann's budget for the January transfer window.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The club reached the fifth round of the competition in McCann's first spell as boss, equalling their best run for more than sixty years.

Scroll down for live updates.

Doncaster Rovers v Accrington Stanley

Show new updates
14:19 GMTUpdated 16:46 GMT

Doncaster Rovers 2-2 Accrington Stanley (3pm kick-off)

Rovers: Louis Jones, Tom Anderson, Joseph Olowu (James Maxwell, 77), Luke Molyneux, George Broadbent (Kyle Hurst, 60), Harrison Biggins, Tom Nixon (Jack Goodman, 88), Owen Bailey, Jack Senior, Zain Westbrooke, Mo Faal

Subs: Ian Lawlor, Richard Wood, Deji Sotona, Tyler Roberts, Jack Degruchy, Tavonga Kuleya

Accrington: Jon McCracken, Jay Baghuelou, Kelvin Mellor ( Matt Lowe, 64), Brad Hills, Shaun Whalley, Ben Woods (Jack Nolan, 46), Joe Pritchard, Rodarie Longelo, Tommy Leigh, Josh Andrews (Kody Adedoyin, 86), Dan Martin (Seamus Conneely, 64)

Subs: Jack McIntyre, Lewis Shipley, Joe Gubbins, Aaron Pickles, Josh Woods

Attendance: 3,226 (266 away)

16:55 GMT

FT 2-2

Surely Doncaster will feel like the masters of their own downfall after that. They twice surrendered the lead and will now face a replay in ten days.

16:48 GMT

Seven minutes added on

16:43 GMT

GOAL - Accrington equalise

Substitute Seamus Conneely sweeps the ball home from a corner. His run seemed to catch the defence out.

16:39 GMT

GOAL - it’s 2-1!

A screamer from Harrison Biggins!

16:35 GMT

Olowu injured

He was hurt in the build-up to the goal and is replaced by James Maxwell.

16:32 GMT

GOAL - Accrington score again

This time there’s no complaints as Shaun Whalley bends the ball past Jones. Lovely strike.

16:31 GMT

GOAL RULED OUT!

After a lengthy period of deliberation referee Ross Joyce rules the goal out for offside.

16:29 GMT

GOAL - Accrington equalise

Josh Andrews, typically.

16:14 GMT

Great save

Louis Jones saves excellently from Joe Pritchard to preserve Doncaster’s lead.

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Grant McCannDoncasterLeague Two