Recap the drama as Doncaster Rovers are beaten by Mansfield Town in EFL Trophy

Doncaster Rovers could end the only remaining unbeaten record in England's top-four divisions this season when they take on Mansfield Town.
By Steve Jones
Published 10th Oct 2023, 16:51 BST
Updated 10th Oct 2023, 21:06 BST
The Stags are yet to lose this term, a run which stretched to 15 games following Saturday's 0-0 draw against AFC Wimbledon.

Both sides have already met this season, when they shared a 2-2 draw at the Eco-Power Stadium in August.

Rovers took the lead twice in that match and won't lack motivation tonight.

A win would likely secure qualification for the EFL Trophy round of 32.

Mansfield Town v Doncaster Rovers LIVE

17:55 BSTUpdated 20:59 BST

Mansfield Town 3-2 Doncaster Rovers (7pm kick-off)

Rovers: Ian Lawlor, Joseph Olowu, George Broadbent, Tommy Rowe (Zain Westbrooke, 60), Owen Bailey, Deji Sotona (Mo Faal), Bobby Faulkner (Ben Close, 35), Tavonga Kuleya, Louie Marsh, Jack Goodman (Joe Ironside, 60), Will Flint

Subs: Louis Jones, Luke Molyneux, Tom Nixon

Mansfield: Scott Flinders, Callum Johnson, George Maris (Baily Cargill, 46), Calum Macdonald (Finn Flanagan, 86), James Gale, George Cooper (Jordan Bowery, 63), George Williams, Lewis Brunt (Aaron Lewis, 46), Will Swan, McKeal Abdullah (Aden Flint, 69), Hiram Boateng

Subs: Christy Pym, Darien Wauchope

Attendance: 1,486 (142 away)

21:05 BST

FT 3-2

The referee brings a lively clash to a close. Rovers did so well to get themselves back in it after a dreadful ten-minute spell saw them fall two goals behind and had chances to win it before conceding again late on.

Reaction to come.

21:00 BST

Four minutes added on

20:58 BST

GOAL - 3-2 Mansfield

Ian Lawlor makes a mess of a header from Callum Johnson and the ball trickles over the line.

20:56 BST

Off the post again!

George Broadbent smacks the post after meeting Ben Close’s cutback. This game has been played at an incredible pace.

20:53 BST

Just wide from Hiram Boateng!

So many chances in this game. Hiram Boateng the latest player to go close with a shot from outside the box.

20:48 BST

Off the post!

Luke Molynuex hits the post with a curling effort.

20:43 BST

So unlucky from Molyneux!

He fires wide from inside the box following a brilliant solo run. Been a great cameo from him.

20:40 BST

Aden Flint is on for Mansfield

The central defender has been brought on up front...

20:36 BST

Great save from Ian Lawlor!

He denies Will Swan following a Mansfield counter. Could easily have been 3-2.

