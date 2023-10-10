Recap the drama as Doncaster Rovers are beaten by Mansfield Town in EFL Trophy
The Stags are yet to lose this term, a run which stretched to 15 games following Saturday's 0-0 draw against AFC Wimbledon.
Both sides have already met this season, when they shared a 2-2 draw at the Eco-Power Stadium in August.
Rovers took the lead twice in that match and won't lack motivation tonight.
A win would likely secure qualification for the EFL Trophy round of 32.
Mansfield Town v Doncaster Rovers LIVE
Key Events
Mansfield Town 3-2 Doncaster Rovers (7pm kick-off)
Rovers: Ian Lawlor, Joseph Olowu, George Broadbent, Tommy Rowe (Zain Westbrooke, 60), Owen Bailey, Deji Sotona (Mo Faal), Bobby Faulkner (Ben Close, 35), Tavonga Kuleya, Louie Marsh, Jack Goodman (Joe Ironside, 60), Will Flint
Subs: Louis Jones, Luke Molyneux, Tom Nixon
Mansfield: Scott Flinders, Callum Johnson, George Maris (Baily Cargill, 46), Calum Macdonald (Finn Flanagan, 86), James Gale, George Cooper (Jordan Bowery, 63), George Williams, Lewis Brunt (Aaron Lewis, 46), Will Swan, McKeal Abdullah (Aden Flint, 69), Hiram Boateng
Subs: Christy Pym, Darien Wauchope
Attendance: 1,486 (142 away)
FT 3-2
The referee brings a lively clash to a close. Rovers did so well to get themselves back in it after a dreadful ten-minute spell saw them fall two goals behind and had chances to win it before conceding again late on.
Reaction to come.
Four minutes added on
GOAL - 3-2 Mansfield
Ian Lawlor makes a mess of a header from Callum Johnson and the ball trickles over the line.
Off the post again!
George Broadbent smacks the post after meeting Ben Close’s cutback. This game has been played at an incredible pace.
Just wide from Hiram Boateng!
So many chances in this game. Hiram Boateng the latest player to go close with a shot from outside the box.
Off the post!
Luke Molynuex hits the post with a curling effort.
So unlucky from Molyneux!
He fires wide from inside the box following a brilliant solo run. Been a great cameo from him.
Aden Flint is on for Mansfield
The central defender has been brought on up front...
Great save from Ian Lawlor!
He denies Will Swan following a Mansfield counter. Could easily have been 3-2.