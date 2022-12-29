Patience is wearing thin with stop-start Rovers following another defeat last time out as they lost 3-0 to a team who hadn’t won in ten matches, or even scored in their last three.

Inconsistency has been the story of Doncaster’s season so far and threatens to undermine their hopes of promotion and further alienate some sections of the fanbase, who have become disillusioned with the club’s plight.

As recently as February last year Rovers were chasing promotion to the Championship.

Doncaster's Ben Close fires in the second goal.

Now they find themelves in the bottom half of League Two with just as many defeats as wins this term and one of the worst defensive records in the Football League’s basement division.

Tonight’s opponents Rochdale have lost their last four and occupy the final relegation spot.

Doncaster have come unstuck against similar opposition this season – will tonight be the same story?

Scroll down for LIVE updates.

