Recap the action as Tom Anderson silences his critics in Doncaster Rovers’ win over Rochdale
Doncaster Rovers need a reaction when they host lowly Rochdale at the Eco-Power Stadium on Thursday evening.
Patience is wearing thin with stop-start Rovers following another defeat last time out as they lost 3-0 to a team who hadn’t won in ten matches, or even scored in their last three.
Inconsistency has been the story of Doncaster’s season so far and threatens to undermine their hopes of promotion and further alienate some sections of the fanbase, who have become disillusioned with the club’s plight.
As recently as February last year Rovers were chasing promotion to the Championship.
Now they find themelves in the bottom half of League Two with just as many defeats as wins this term and one of the worst defensive records in the Football League’s basement division.
Tonight’s opponents Rochdale have lost their last four and occupy the final relegation spot.
Doncaster have come unstuck against similar opposition this season – will tonight be the same story?
Scroll down for LIVE updates.
Doncaster Rovers v Rochdale AFC
Key Events
- Doncaster 13th in League Two heading into the clash, four points off the play-offs
- Rochdale have lost their four games and occupy the second relegation spot
Max Woltman makes a brilliant run into the area and sees his cutback blocked by a Rochdale defender’s arm, but the referee says no penalty.
Luke Molyneux is replaced by Max Woltman and George Miller makes way for Kieran Agard.
And it’s Tom Anderson of all people! A passionate celebration from the skipper. A big goal on a few levels.
Doncaster sat off their opponents, which worked for a while, but they surely couldn’texpect to just defend for 45 minutes. There’s been far too little activity at the other end and Rochdale have kept coming.
A brilliant header from Frank Sinclair’s son, Tyrese, dips over Jonathan Mitchell.
Abraham Odoh , Toumani Diagouraga and James Ball are replaced by Tyrese Sinclair, Ian Henderson and Jimmy Keohane.
Ro-Shaun Williams sends a free-kick straight out for a throw-in. Sloppy.
He then gets away with a poor touch with Scott Quigley lurking.