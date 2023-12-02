Doncaster Rovers face a tough assignment at Peterborough United in the FA Cup second round.

Louis Jones can't keep out Peterborough's opening goal. Picture: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Grant McCann guided Rovers to the fifth round of this competition in his previous spell at the club.

But Darren Ferguson’s Posh, who lie fifth in League One, are sure to provide tough opponents at the Weston Homes Stadium.

Final score: Peterborough 2 (Burrows 3, Mason-Clark 53) Rovers 1 (Faal 75)

Full time: That’s it. Rovers are out of the FA Cup but they’ve given it a good go here against the League One promotion hopefuls.

Off the post! Hurst strikes the woodwork as we enter nine minutes of stoppage time.

Pushing for an equaliser: Ironside plays in Faal but the WBA loanee shows too much of it to Bilokapic.

Big save: Jones with another superb save to keep out Jones.

GOAL ROVERS! Faal superbly heads home Bailey’s cross. 15 minutes left on the clock.

Goal disallowed: Ironside’s header is turned in by Faal but the linesman’s flag is up for offside.

An hour gone: Jones comes within a whisker of making it three for Posh. Rowe is on for Nixon.

GOAL: Mason-Clark doubles the hosts’ advantage with a smart finish.

Half time: Broadbent wastes a chance just before half time to level as he blasts over the bar. There’s the whistle for the break.

Close: Faal hits the outside of the post from a tight angle. Chances aplenty for both sides in this first half.

Let-offs: Poku wastes a good chance for the hosts. Louis Jones also makes an important save to keep out his namesake Ricky-Jade.

Chances at both ends: We’re at the midway point of the first half – Molyneux went close with a header for Rovers before Bailey blocked Jones’ goalbound effort.

Big chance: Faal with a glorious chance to level almost immediately but Bilokapic produces a good save.

GOAL: Rovers fall behind just three minutes into the game as Harrison Burrows’ cross from the right evades everyone and bounces into the far corner.

Rovers team news: Joseph Olowu, Luke Molyneux and George Broadbent return to the starting XI. Jack Senior, Richard Wood and Zain Westbrooke are absent from the matchday squad.

Peterborough: Bilokapic, Edwards, Knight, Kioso, Kyprianou, Collins (Katongo 87), Mason-Clark (De Havilland 90+6), Randall (Ajiboye 78), Poku (Clarke-Harris 87), Jones. Subs: Talley, Crichlow, Sturge, Fernanadez, Wakeling.

