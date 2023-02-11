News you can trust since 1925
Recap the action as Luke Molyneux-inspired Doncaster Rovers beat Swindon Town

Doncaster Rovers could move back into the League Two play-off places with a win over Swindon Town.

By Steve Jones
2 minutes ago

Just two points separate Doncaster from seventh-placed Stockport but Swindon also have their eye on a top-seven spot with only goal difference dividing them and the Hatters.

Danny Schofield’s beat Tranmere 2-0 on Tuesday, snapping a three-game losing streak.

Jody Morris is the new man in charge at Swindon and today will be his first home game as boss.

Doncaster Rovers' Luke Molyneux celebrates his goal.
Morris’ new side fell to a 2-1 defeat in his first match.

Swindon Town v Doncaster Rovers LIVE

FT 2-0

A great win for Doncaster, who register their first back-to-back clean sheets of the season.

Luke Molyneux also grabs his first goals for the club after a 27-game wait. A great afternoon all round.

Almost a third

Kyle Hurst leads a counter attack and releases Caolan Lavery. He unselfishly crosses low with James Brown stretching to connect. He misses by inches, however.

Five minutes added on

Doncaster seeing this one out comfortably.

Attendance

9, 486 with 293 away fans.

Swindon injury prompts switch

Jonathan Williams has to helped from the pitch and is replaced by Abu Kanu.

Ciaran Brennen is also on for Dylan Kadji.

Sub for Doncaster

Caolan Laveryis on for George Miller, who has put another shift in up top. Got his reward with an assist for the second goal.

More good defending from Donny

Swindon are rolling the dice and having a go now with nothing to lose but Rovers’ defence is standing firm. Lots of good headers, tackles and clearances from the back line today.

It’s 2-0!

Molyneux again! Lovely stuff. Ball over the top finds the run of George Miller, who holds the ball up and finds Molyneux on the edge of the area to fire home his second of the afternoon and second for the club.

1-0 to Doncaster!

Luke Molyneux, baby! The winger scores his first Doncaster goal after cutting inside and finding the bottom corner. Looked like Brynn in the Swindon goal got a touch but couldn’t stop it creeping in at the near post.

Get in!

Just wide from Molyneux

That’s the closest he’s come to opening his Doncaster account! The winger meets Maxwell’s cross and sees his effort tipped just wide of the post y Swindon’s Solomon Brynn.

League TwoDoncaster