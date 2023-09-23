Recap the action as Doncaster Rovers seal late win over League Two leaders Gillingham
Rovers followed up their first league win of the season last weekend with victory over Everton Under-21s on Tuesday to register back-to-back wins for the first time since February.
They have also moved off bottom spot in League Two and out of the relegation zone.
Today’s opponents are top of the table with six wins from their first eight matches.
Doncaster Rovers v Gillingham LIVE
Doncaster Rovers 2-1 Gillingham (3pm kick-off)
Rovers: Louis Jones, Tom Anderson, Joseph Olowu, Luke Molyneux, Harrison Biggins (George Broadbent, 63), Tom Nixon, Owen Bailey, Zain Westbrooke, Ben Close, Louie Marsh (Bobby Faulkner, 90), Mo Faal (Joe Ironside, 63)
Subs: Ben Bottomley, Deji Sotona, Tyler Roberts, Jack Goodman
Attendance: 6,371 (580 away)
FT 2-1 Doncaster
A good win. Rovers march on.
Late melee
Gillingham try and force the ball over the line from a corner and somehow it stays out before Scott Malone reacts in frustration and is set upon by the Doncaster players.
Bobby Faulkner replaces Louie Marsh
First league appearance of the season for Faulkner.
Five minutes added on.
GOAL - Ben Close scores a belter!
Pick that out! Twenty-five yard screamer!
Chance for Gillingham
Bonne could have had a hat-trick today. Malone’s delivery drops at his feet inside the six-yard box but presumably takes him by surprise and he can’t get it under control. Louis Jones collects.
Game has hit another lull
Not sure if Doncaster look a bit leggy but the pace has really slowed from both teams. Rovers in possession but doing little with it. Gillingham happy to defend for now. About ten to go.
Gillingham sub
Shaun Williams is replaced by Robbie McKenzie.
Chance!
Owen Bailey meets Ben Close’s cross but sees his header saved by Jake Turner.
Chance wasted
Broadbent does well to find the run of Ironside, who crosses the ball into the box but no one is there to connect.