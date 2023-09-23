News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING
Police officer charged with murder after fatal shooting of Chris Kaba
UK signs new ocean treaty but net zero u-turn 'already undermining it'
Police searching for three men over Raheem Sterling burglary
RSPCA centres jam-packed with 'cruelly abandoned' guinea pigs
Police officer who stamped on man’s head during arrest sacked
Bank of England announces interest rates will remain at 5.25%

Recap the action as Doncaster Rovers seal late win over League Two leaders Gillingham

Doncaster Rovers will be hoping to continue their good form when they host League Two leaders Gillingham at the Eco-Power Stadium.
Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
Published 23rd Sep 2023, 12:14 BST
Updated 23rd Sep 2023, 17:11 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Rovers followed up their first league win of the season last weekend with victory over Everton Under-21s on Tuesday to register back-to-back wins for the first time since February.

They have also moved off bottom spot in League Two and out of the relegation zone.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Today’s opponents are top of the table with six wins from their first eight matches.

Scroll down for live updates.

Doncaster Rovers v Gillingham LIVE

Show new updates
14:01 BSTUpdated 16:53 BST

Doncaster Rovers 2-1 Gillingham (3pm kick-off)

Rovers: Louis Jones, Tom Anderson, Joseph Olowu, Luke Molyneux, Harrison Biggins (George Broadbent, 63), Tom Nixon, Owen Bailey, Zain Westbrooke, Ben Close, Louie Marsh (Bobby Faulkner, 90), Mo Faal (Joe Ironside, 63)

Subs: Ben Bottomley, Deji Sotona, Tyler Roberts, Jack Goodman

Attendance: 6,371 (580 away)

16:59 BST

FT 2-1 Doncaster

A good win. Rovers march on.

Reaction to come.

16:58 BST

Late melee

Gillingham try and force the ball over the line from a corner and somehow it stays out before Scott Malone reacts in frustration and is set upon by the Doncaster players.

16:54 BST

Bobby Faulkner replaces Louie Marsh

First league appearance of the season for Faulkner.

Five minutes added on.

16:50 BST

GOAL - Ben Close scores a belter!

Pick that out! Twenty-five yard screamer!

16:47 BST

Chance for Gillingham

Bonne could have had a hat-trick today. Malone’s delivery drops at his feet inside the six-yard box but presumably takes him by surprise and he can’t get it under control. Louis Jones collects.

16:45 BST

Game has hit another lull

Not sure if Doncaster look a bit leggy but the pace has really slowed from both teams. Rovers in possession but doing little with it. Gillingham happy to defend for now. About ten to go.

16:36 BST

Gillingham sub

Shaun Williams is replaced by Robbie McKenzie.

16:33 BST

Chance!

Owen Bailey meets Ben Close’s cross but sees his header saved by Jake Turner.

16:32 BST

Chance wasted

Broadbent does well to find the run of Ironside, who crosses the ball into the box but no one is there to connect.

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:League TwoGillinghamEverton