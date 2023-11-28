Recap the action as Doncaster Rovers return to winning ways against Colchester United
League Two: Doncaster Rovers v Colchester United LIVE
Full time
It was a great second half performance, with goals from Mo Faal and Joe Ironside putting Rovers firmly back in control.
Full Time
There's the full time whistle! Doncaster Rovers return to winning ways!
Seven minutes added on here.
3-1
The penalty is hammered home by Joe Ironside!! Surely the three points are wrapped up?!
3-1
GOOOOAAALLLLLLLLL!!!
Rovers have a glorious chance to put this game to bed!
2-1
Penalty to Rovers!!!!
Substiute Luke Molyneux forces Smith into a sprawling save to his right.
2-1
Shot from long range is parried away by Jones. Is this the start of a late spell of pressure from the visitors?
2-1
Rovers are back in front! A curled cross from the left is superbly headed into the bottom corner by Faal.
2-1