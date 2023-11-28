News you can trust since 1925
Recap the action as Doncaster Rovers return to winning ways against Colchester United

Welcome to our live coverage of Doncaster Rovers’ League Two clash at home to Colchester United.
By Adam Cheshire
Published 28th Nov 2023, 19:02 GMT
Updated 29th Nov 2023, 10:13 GMT
Luke Molyneux is brought down for the penalty. Picture: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTDLuke Molyneux is brought down for the penalty. Picture: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD
We will bring you all the major updates throughout the evening as Rovers look to return to winning ways following back-to-back league defeats at AFC Wimbledon and Crewe Alexandra. There will also be a match report after the final whistle, as well as reaction from manager Grant McCann.

League Two: Doncaster Rovers v Colchester United LIVE

Show new updates
21:46 GMT

Full time

It was a great second half performance, with goals from Mo Faal and Joe Ironside putting Rovers firmly back in control.

21:45 GMT

Full Time

There's the full time whistle! Doncaster Rovers return to winning ways!

21:37 GMT

90

Seven minutes added on here.

3-1

21:35 GMT

87

The penalty is hammered home by Joe Ironside!! Surely the three points are wrapped up?!

3-1

21:34 GMT

87

GOOOOAAALLLLLLLLL!!!

21:34 GMT

87

Rovers have a glorious chance to put this game to bed!

2-1

21:33 GMT

87

Penalty to Rovers!!!!

21:32 GMT

85

Substiute Luke Molyneux forces Smith into a sprawling save to his right.

2-1

21:28 GMT

80

Shot from long range is parried away by Jones. Is this the start of a late spell of pressure from the visitors?

2-1

21:21 GMT

74

Rovers are back in front! A curled cross from the left is superbly headed into the bottom corner by Faal.

2-1

