Recap the action as Doncaster Rovers punished for missed opportunities against Sutton United

Two of League Two's in-form sides go head to head when Doncaster Rovers take on Sutton United.

By Steve Jones
3 minutes ago

Both teams have collected 15 points from their last eight games, putting them top of the division's form table for that period.

Danny Schofield's Doncaster have won their last three and have kept clean sheets along the way.

Meanwhile, Sutton, who are led by Matt Gray, have two wins from their last four and are unbeaten in that time.

Charlie Lakin has a shot at goal.
Scroll down for live updates.

Sutton United v Doncaster Rovers LIVE

Key Events

  • Both teams top League Two’s form table over the last eight games
  • Doncaster have won three in a row, keeping three clean sheets. Sutton have two wins from their last four and are unbeaten in that time
  • Hosts Sutton have the third best home record in League Two
FT 2-0 Sutton

A deserved win for the hosts after Doncaster missed a glorious chance to take the lead through George Miller, then another one to equalise through Caolan Lavery. Goals from Coby Rowe and David Ajiboye seal three points for Sutton.

Rovers’ three-game winning run is over.

Five minutes added on

Sutton change

Will Randall makes way for Enzio Boldewejin.

GOAL - Sutton double their lead

Alistair Smith releases David Ajiboye on the counter and he converts past Jonathan Mitchell.

Charlie Seaman replaces James Brown

Jonathan Mitchell is down

Sixteen-year-old Jake Oram is out to warm up. Mitchell was hurt trying to clear a free-kick.

A bit of needle

Ben Nelson and sub Matt Dennis come togehter and the both players see yellow for pushing each other.

Sutton change

Matt Dennis is on for Lee Angol. Thirteen minutes to go here. Game has gone a little quiet.

Attendance

3,163 including 501 travelling fans. Great effort from Donny, this is an awkward place to get to.

Harrison Biggins coming on

Not sure who the midfielder is replacing yet.

League TwoSuttonDoncaster