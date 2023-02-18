Both teams have collected 15 points from their last eight games, putting them top of the division's form table for that period.

Danny Schofield's Doncaster have won their last three and have kept clean sheets along the way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Sutton, who are led by Matt Gray, have two wins from their last four and are unbeaten in that time.

Charlie Lakin has a shot at goal.