Recap the action as Doncaster Rovers punished for missed opportunities against Sutton United
Two of League Two's in-form sides go head to head when Doncaster Rovers take on Sutton United.
Both teams have collected 15 points from their last eight games, putting them top of the division's form table for that period.
Danny Schofield's Doncaster have won their last three and have kept clean sheets along the way.
Meanwhile, Sutton, who are led by Matt Gray, have two wins from their last four and are unbeaten in that time.
Scroll down for live updates.
Sutton United v Doncaster Rovers LIVE
Key Events
- Both teams top League Two’s form table over the last eight games
- Doncaster have won three in a row, keeping three clean sheets. Sutton have two wins from their last four and are unbeaten in that time
- Hosts Sutton have the third best home record in League Two
A deserved win for the hosts after Doncaster missed a glorious chance to take the lead through George Miller, then another one to equalise through Caolan Lavery. Goals from Coby Rowe and David Ajiboye seal three points for Sutton.
Rovers’ three-game winning run is over.
Alistair Smith releases David Ajiboye on the counter and he converts past Jonathan Mitchell.
Sixteen-year-old Jake Oram is out to warm up. Mitchell was hurt trying to clear a free-kick.
Ben Nelson and sub Matt Dennis come togehter and the both players see yellow for pushing each other.
Matt Dennis is on for Lee Angol. Thirteen minutes to go here. Game has gone a little quiet.
3,163 including 501 travelling fans. Great effort from Donny, this is an awkward place to get to.