News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live

Recap the action as Doncaster Rovers pick up hard-fought point against Mansfield Town

Doncaster Rovers will be hoping to kick-start their League Two season against Mansfield Town tonight.
Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
Published 15th Aug 2023, 15:39 BST
Updated 15th Aug 2023, 21:49 BST

Rovers have lost their opening two games and suffered an embarrassing 4-0 defeat to Newport County at the weekend, just four days after they produced an excellent display to dump Hull City out of the Carabao Cup.

They are the only side yet to score in League Two.

Meanwhile, Nigel Clough’s Mansfield are unbeaten in their first three matches and come into the clash following two straight wins.

Scroll down for live updates.

Doncaster Rovers v Mansfield Town LIVE

Show new updates
21:48 BST

FT 2-2

A hard-fought point - and a first point on the board for Doncaster. Can’t complain too much, Mansfield finished in the ascendancy. Reaction to come.

21:45 BST

Jordan Bowery booked

He wrestles Deji Sotona to the ground.

21:42 BST

FIVE minutes added on

21:40 BST

Mansfield sub

Stephen Quinn is off for Ollie Clarke.

21:39 BST

Big stop from Lawlor

He beats Rhys Oates to a through ball with the forward ready to pounce.

21:32 BST

GOAL - Mansfield level

Substitute George Maris beats Ian Lawlor from outside the box.

21:27 BST

GOAL - Joe Ironside, baby!

He taps the ball home after Tommy Rowe’s effort is parried by Christy Pym. Against the run of play, but who cares?

21:26 BST

Rovers change

Tyler Roberts replaces Luke Molynuex.

21:23 BST

Mansfield keep coming

The visitors are first to everything at the minute and fire into the side-netting after stealing back possession in Doncasters half. Rovers struggling to keep hold of the ball.

21:20 BST

Mo Faal coming on

He replaces Zain Westbrooke.

Doncaster need to change something to get back in this one. Mansfield have not long seen an effort blocked on the line by one of their own players after he couldn’t get out of the way following a desperate goalmouth scamble.

Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Mansfield TownLeague TwoHull CityMansfieldNigel Clough