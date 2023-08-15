Recap the action as Doncaster Rovers pick up hard-fought point against Mansfield Town
Rovers have lost their opening two games and suffered an embarrassing 4-0 defeat to Newport County at the weekend, just four days after they produced an excellent display to dump Hull City out of the Carabao Cup.
They are the only side yet to score in League Two.
Meanwhile, Nigel Clough’s Mansfield are unbeaten in their first three matches and come into the clash following two straight wins.
Doncaster Rovers v Mansfield Town LIVE
FT 2-2
A hard-fought point - and a first point on the board for Doncaster. Can’t complain too much, Mansfield finished in the ascendancy. Reaction to come.
Jordan Bowery booked
He wrestles Deji Sotona to the ground.
FIVE minutes added on
Mansfield sub
Stephen Quinn is off for Ollie Clarke.
Big stop from Lawlor
He beats Rhys Oates to a through ball with the forward ready to pounce.
GOAL - Mansfield level
Substitute George Maris beats Ian Lawlor from outside the box.
GOAL - Joe Ironside, baby!
He taps the ball home after Tommy Rowe’s effort is parried by Christy Pym. Against the run of play, but who cares?
Rovers change
Tyler Roberts replaces Luke Molynuex.
Mansfield keep coming
The visitors are first to everything at the minute and fire into the side-netting after stealing back possession in Doncasters half. Rovers struggling to keep hold of the ball.
Mo Faal coming on
He replaces Zain Westbrooke.
Doncaster need to change something to get back in this one. Mansfield have not long seen an effort blocked on the line by one of their own players after he couldn’t get out of the way following a desperate goalmouth scamble.