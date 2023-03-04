Recap the action as Doncaster Rovers hold high-flying Stockport County to a draw
Doncaster Rovers risk seeing their play-off hopes slip away unless they produce a positive result against Stockport County.
Back-to-back defeats have seen Doncaster fall to thirteenth in League Two with seven points separating them from the top seven ahead of kick-off today.
Danny Schofield's side do have games in hand over several teams above them in the table but time is running out to put together a run of wins as inconsistency continues to hamper their promotion push with 14 games left.
Scroll down for live updates.
LIVE: Stockport County v Doncaster Rovers
A rare clean sheet and draw for Doncaster. Good result, that. And a good away performance too.
A fairly tame effort from the Stockport man, who has missed several chances today.
He takes down Chris Hussey to stop a Stockport attack and gets a deserved yellow. Ten to go.
Paddy Madden and Ryan Croasdale replace Isaac Olaofe and Jacob Davenport.
Isaac Olaofe breaks for Stockport but can’t cross because Anderson is there to cut it out. He’s been immense today.