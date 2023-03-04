News you can trust since 1925
Recap the action as Doncaster Rovers hold high-flying Stockport County to a draw

Doncaster Rovers risk seeing their play-off hopes slip away unless they produce a positive result against Stockport County.

Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
11 hours ago

Back-to-back defeats have seen Doncaster fall to thirteenth in League Two with seven points separating them from the top seven ahead of kick-off today.

Danny Schofield's side do have games in hand over several teams above them in the table but time is running out to put together a run of wins as inconsistency continues to hamper their promotion push with 14 games left.

Scroll down for live updates.

Ben Nelson challenges for the ball.
LIVE: Stockport County v Doncaster Rovers

FT 0-0

A rare clean sheet and draw for Doncaster. Good result, that. And a good away performance too.

Four minutes added on

Mitchell saves Rydel’s header

A fairly tame effort from the Stockport man, who has missed several chances today.

Attendance

9,942

Ben Close comes on

He replaces Luke Molyneux.

Luke Molyneux booked

He takes down Chris Hussey to stop a Stockport attack and gets a deserved yellow. Ten to go.

Double change for Stockport

Paddy Madden and Ryan Croasdale replace Isaac Olaofe and Jacob Davenport.

Anderson’s there again

He might have cleared a corner off the line!

Excellent block from Anderson

Isaac Olaofe breaks for Stockport but can’t cross because Anderson is there to cut it out. He’s been immense today.

Here comes Miller

He replaces Lavery.

