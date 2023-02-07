News you can trust since 1925
Recap the action as Doncaster Rovers get back to winning ways against Tranmere Rovers

The pressure is on Danny Schofield’s Doncaster Rovers to halt their three-game losing streak when they host Tranmere.

By Steve Jones
1 hour ago

Doncaster are on their worst run of form since Schofield took charge and have slipped to fifteenth – one place below tonight’s opponents – in League Two ahead of kick-off.

They could cut the gap between themselves and the play-off places to just two points with a win, however.

Micky Mellon’s Tranmere have also been inconsistent for much of the season but beat Doncaster 3-0 on Boxing Day.

Doncaster's players celebrate Kyle Hurst's goal.

Doncaster Rovers v Tranmere Rovers LIVE

Key Events

  • One place and one point separate Doncaster from Tranmere in League Two
  • Micky Mellon’s side beat Doncaster 3-0 in reverse fixture on Boxing Day
  • Doncaster have lost their last three games - their worst run of form under Danny Schofield
FT 2-0

An improved second-half display sees Doncaster take all three points and move to within two points of the top seven.

Ben Close and Kyle Hurst with the goals and a welcome clean sheet, too. Just Doncaster’s fifth in the league this term.

Onwards and upwards.

Kyle Hurst comes off

Charlie Lakin takes his place.

Good stop Mitchell

He pulls off the latest of several smart stops tonight to preserve his clean sheet.

Five minutes added on

Tranmere subs

Joel Mumbongo and Jake Burton are on for Kane Hemmings and Harvey Saunders. Hemmings would appear to be getting some grief from the travelling fans. No reaction from him.

Good clearance from Olowu

A Tranmere attacker beats several players and seeks a teammate in the six-yard box but Olowu cuts it out with a low header.

Charlie Laking is making way for Aidan Barlow. Great shift from the former, probably Doncaster’s MOTM.

Live table

Doncaster up to eleventh as it stands and would stay there if they hold on, with two points separating them and Stockport in the final play-off spot.

The Black Bank aren’t happy

More chants against the ownership ringing out from behind the goal.

Off the bar!

Brad Walker hits the bar with a strike from outside the box. Scary moment for Doncaster, who have more thna 20 minutes to hold on to what would be their fifth clean sheet of the season.

Double change for Tranmere sees Brad Walker and Josh Hawkes make way for Logan Chalmers and Paul Lewis.

GOAL - it’s 2-0

More good play from Charlie Lakin, who steals the ball back high up the pitch and finds Kyle Hurst with a nice pass after releasing the ball early.

The winger finishes low past Mateusz Hewelt after being played through one-on-one. That’s seven goals for the season for him now.

