Recap the action as Doncaster Rovers get back to winning ways against Tranmere Rovers
The pressure is on Danny Schofield’s Doncaster Rovers to halt their three-game losing streak when they host Tranmere.
Doncaster are on their worst run of form since Schofield took charge and have slipped to fifteenth – one place below tonight’s opponents – in League Two ahead of kick-off.
They could cut the gap between themselves and the play-off places to just two points with a win, however.
Micky Mellon’s Tranmere have also been inconsistent for much of the season but beat Doncaster 3-0 on Boxing Day.
Doncaster Rovers v Tranmere Rovers LIVE
Key Events
An improved second-half display sees Doncaster take all three points and move to within two points of the top seven.
Ben Close and Kyle Hurst with the goals and a welcome clean sheet, too. Just Doncaster’s fifth in the league this term.
Onwards and upwards.
He pulls off the latest of several smart stops tonight to preserve his clean sheet.
Joel Mumbongo and Jake Burton are on for Kane Hemmings and Harvey Saunders. Hemmings would appear to be getting some grief from the travelling fans. No reaction from him.
A Tranmere attacker beats several players and seeks a teammate in the six-yard box but Olowu cuts it out with a low header.
Charlie Laking is making way for Aidan Barlow. Great shift from the former, probably Doncaster’s MOTM.
Doncaster up to eleventh as it stands and would stay there if they hold on, with two points separating them and Stockport in the final play-off spot.
Brad Walker hits the bar with a strike from outside the box. Scary moment for Doncaster, who have more thna 20 minutes to hold on to what would be their fifth clean sheet of the season.
Double change for Tranmere sees Brad Walker and Josh Hawkes make way for Logan Chalmers and Paul Lewis.