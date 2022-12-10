Rovers have made no secret of their desire to return to League One at the first attempt, but their season so far has been defined by inconsistency.

They head to South Wales on the back of two defeats and five points off the play-offs as the halfway point of the campaign approaches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their opponents this afternoon have won their last two league games.

Doncaster Rovers' Kyle Knoyle celebrates his goal.

Scroll down for live updates.