Live

Recap the action as Doncaster Rovers get back to winning ways against Newport County

Doncaster Rovers will be under pressure to demonstrate their progress under Danny Schofield when they head to Newport County.

By Steve Jones
7 hours ago
Updated 10th Dec 2022, 4:56pm

Rovers have made no secret of their desire to return to League One at the first attempt, but their season so far has been defined by inconsistency.

They head to South Wales on the back of two defeats and five points off the play-offs as the halfway point of the campaign approaches.

Their opponents this afternoon have won their last two league games.

Doncaster Rovers' Kyle Knoyle celebrates his goal.
Scroll down for live updates.

Newport County v Doncaster Rovers.

Newport County v Doncaster Rovers

Key Events

  • Doncaster occupy a mid-table spot in League Two heading into the clash
  • Newport have won their last two league games to move away from relegation trouble
  • Rovers hit by bout of illness in their camp earlier this week which could affect player availability
FT 1-0

A very good away performance from Doncaster, who snap a two-game losing streak thanks to Kyle Knoyle’s second-half goal.

Up to tenth and within two points of the play-offs. Reaction to come.

Newport go close

Their best chance this half sees Mickey Demetriou head wide of the near post from a corner.

Three minutes added on

And another Doncaster chance as George Miller holds the ball up brilliantly before beating two defenders and finding Harrison Biggins, whose shot trickles wide. Unlucky.

Attendance

3,798 inc 197 away fans

Still here

As you were, Doncaster seeing this one out comfortably with under ten minutes to go.

Very good from Rovers

This is turning into a good away performance and they’re still threatening going forward. Home crowd growing restless, no real response from Newport thus far.

Rovers sub

Jon Taylor is on for Max Woltman.

Triple Newport sub

OFF: Will Evans, James Waite and Scot Bennett

ON: Matty Dolan, Offrande Zanzala, Aaron Wildig

GOAL - 1-0

Kyle Knoyle leathers the ball into the net after picking it up on the edge of the box!

Miller denied one-on-one

Great pass from Clayton to set him free but he can’t beat Day. Another great opportunity, this game has really opened up.

