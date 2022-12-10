Recap the action as Doncaster Rovers get back to winning ways against Newport County
Doncaster Rovers will be under pressure to demonstrate their progress under Danny Schofield when they head to Newport County.
Rovers have made no secret of their desire to return to League One at the first attempt, but their season so far has been defined by inconsistency.
They head to South Wales on the back of two defeats and five points off the play-offs as the halfway point of the campaign approaches.
Their opponents this afternoon have won their last two league games.
Newport County v Doncaster Rovers
Key Events
- Doncaster occupy a mid-table spot in League Two heading into the clash
- Newport have won their last two league games to move away from relegation trouble
- Rovers hit by bout of illness in their camp earlier this week which could affect player availability
A very good away performance from Doncaster, who snap a two-game losing streak thanks to Kyle Knoyle’s second-half goal.
Up to tenth and within two points of the play-offs. Reaction to come.
Their best chance this half sees Mickey Demetriou head wide of the near post from a corner.
And another Doncaster chance as George Miller holds the ball up brilliantly before beating two defenders and finding Harrison Biggins, whose shot trickles wide. Unlucky.
This is turning into a good away performance and they’re still threatening going forward. Home crowd growing restless, no real response from Newport thus far.
OFF: Will Evans, James Waite and Scot Bennett
ON: Matty Dolan, Offrande Zanzala, Aaron Wildig