Recap the action as Doncaster Rovers fall to late defeat against in-form Stockport County
Stockport have won five consecutive matches to rise to fourth in the table and only goal difference separates them from the automatic promotion places ahead of kick-off.
Rovers returned to winning ways at home to another high-flying side, Crawley, on Tuesday and head into today’s clash with four wins from their last five contests.
Grant McCann’s side will need another impressive performance to pick up a positive result.
Stockport County v Doncaster Rovers
Key Events
Stockport County 1-0 Doncaster Rovers (3pm kick-off)
Rovers: Louis Jones, Tom Anderson, Joseph Olowu, Luke Molyneux, Tommy Rowe (George Broadbent, 76), Tom Nixon, Owen Bailey, Joe Ironside, Zain Westbrooke (Louie Marsh, 85), Ben Close, Mo Faal (Tyler Roberts, 89)
Subs: Ian Lawlor, Deji Sotona, Bobby Faulkner, Jack Goodman
Stockport: Ben Hinchliffe, Akil Wright, Fraser Horsfall, Macauley Southam-Hales, Antoni Sarcevic, Will Collar (Callum Camps, 84), Ethan Pye (Alfie Pond, 77), Ryan Croasdale (Paddy Madden, 67), Louie Barry (Kyle Wooton, 67), Tanto Olaofe, Odin Bailey
Subs: Jordan Smith, Joel Cotterill, Jayden Richardson
Attendance: 9,422 (904 away)
FT 1-0 Stockport
A disappointing late defeat for Doncaster, who held their lines well for long periods but couldn’t hold out.
Did they do enough at the other end? Possibly not. Reaction to come.
GOAL Stockport
Heartbreak for Doncaster as Tanto Olaofe heads in a deep cross with about ten minutes to go. Someone let him go inside the box.
Chance for Doncaster now!
This is opening up (and getting tetchy). Joseph Olowu meets Luke Molyneux’s corner but heads straight at Ben Hinchliffe.
Another save from Jones!
Quite straightforward but Rovers got away with one there.
Paddy Madden, unmarked, is teed up on the edge of the area. He takes the shot on first time but fires straight at Jones.
Double trouble
Paddy Madden and Kyle Wootton are coming on. The latter is involved today for the first time since March.
Huge chance goes begging!
My word, he will NOT want to see that again. Odin Bailey blazes over from point-blank range after he met Tanto Olaofe’s cross in the box unmarked.
Superb run from Olaofe to make the chance from a counter-attack. The ball had been in Stockport’s box just seconds prior.
Fair play
There’s a Donny fan in the away end with his shirt off. It might be a reasonably sunny day but it is October.
Looks like he’s having a good time. Must have his beer coat on!
Another super stop!
Louis Jones is called back into again and makes a fingertip save to deny Antoni Sarcevic.
Some brilliant goalkeeping on display today. We’ve seen three saves of real quality.
Big chance for Doncaster!
Mo Faal breaks free and sees his shot saved by Hinchliffe. The rebound falls to Ironside, who hooks it towards goal off balance but Hinchliffe does superbly to get a hand to his strike and divert it over the bar.