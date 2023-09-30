Recap the action as Doncaster Rovers fall to defeat on the road at Barrow

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Rovers make the long trip north on their best run of form since Grant McCann’s return to the club, which has taken them out of the League Two relegation zone following a slow start.

Barrow have opened the season with three wins and three draws from their first eight league games and currently sit four points ahead in Doncaster in the table.