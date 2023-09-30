News you can trust since 1925
Recap the action as Doncaster Rovers fall to defeat on the road at Barrow

Doncaster Rovers will be looking to make it four wins from four when they take on Barrow.
Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
Published 30th Sep 2023, 11:20 BST
Updated 30th Sep 2023, 17:17 BST
Rovers make the long trip north on their best run of form since Grant McCann’s return to the club, which has taken them out of the League Two relegation zone following a slow start.

Barrow have opened the season with three wins and three draws from their first eight league games and currently sit four points ahead in Doncaster in the table.

Scroll down for team news and live updates.

Barrow v Doncaster Rovers

Barrow AFC 3-2 Doncaster Rovers (3pm kick-off)

Rovers: Louis Jones, Joseph Olowu, Tom Anderson, Owen Bailey, Luke Molyneux, Tom Nixon (Tommy Rowe, 57), Ben Close (George Broadbent, 57), Harrison Biggins (Mo Faal, 57), Zain Westbrooke (Tyler Roberts, 57) Joe Ironside, Louie Marsh (Deji Sotona, 72)

Subs: Ben Bottomley, Bobby Faulkner

Barrow: Paul Farman, Dean Campbell, George Ray, Niall Canavan, Kian Spence (Rory Feely, 89), Ged Garner (Ben Whitfield, 72) Elliot Newby, Robbie Gotts (Sam Foley, 60), James Chester, Dom Telford (Emile Acquah, 72), Tyrell Warren (Luca Stephenson, 60)

Subs: Josh Lillis

Attendance: 3,502 (371 away)

16:58 BST

FT - 3-2 Barrow

Unlucky for Rovers, who have thrown everything at this.

Owen Bailey crashed into the advertising boards behind the goal trying to meet a last-minute free-kick delivery at the back post. He’s OK.

16:56 BST

Last chance saloon

Joe Ironside wins a free-kick and Louis Jones is up again.

16:55 BST

Corner cleared

My word, looked like Jones got close to that.

16:55 BST

Corner to Doncaster

Louis Jones is up...

16:53 BST

GOAL - Mo Faal heads home

He meets Luke Molyneuxs free-kick at the far post to make it 3-2. Two minutes of stoppage time to go.

16:52 BST

Six minutes added on

16:45 BST

GOAL - 3-1 Barrow

Game over. Doncaster sliced open with two passes and Emile Acquah finishes past Louis Jones for Barrow’s third goal.

16:32 BST

Deji Sotona is on

He replaces Louie Marsh.

16:18 BST

FOUR subs for Rovers

Rowe, Roberts, Faal and Broadbent

