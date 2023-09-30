Recap the action as Doncaster Rovers fall to defeat on the road at Barrow
Rovers make the long trip north on their best run of form since Grant McCann’s return to the club, which has taken them out of the League Two relegation zone following a slow start.
Barrow have opened the season with three wins and three draws from their first eight league games and currently sit four points ahead in Doncaster in the table.
Barrow v Doncaster Rovers
Barrow AFC 3-2 Doncaster Rovers (3pm kick-off)
Rovers: Louis Jones, Joseph Olowu, Tom Anderson, Owen Bailey, Luke Molyneux, Tom Nixon (Tommy Rowe, 57), Ben Close (George Broadbent, 57), Harrison Biggins (Mo Faal, 57), Zain Westbrooke (Tyler Roberts, 57) Joe Ironside, Louie Marsh (Deji Sotona, 72)
Subs: Ben Bottomley, Bobby Faulkner
Barrow: Paul Farman, Dean Campbell, George Ray, Niall Canavan, Kian Spence (Rory Feely, 89), Ged Garner (Ben Whitfield, 72) Elliot Newby, Robbie Gotts (Sam Foley, 60), James Chester, Dom Telford (Emile Acquah, 72), Tyrell Warren (Luca Stephenson, 60)
Subs: Josh Lillis
Attendance: 3,502 (371 away)
FT - 3-2 Barrow
Unlucky for Rovers, who have thrown everything at this.
Owen Bailey crashed into the advertising boards behind the goal trying to meet a last-minute free-kick delivery at the back post. He’s OK.
Last chance saloon
Joe Ironside wins a free-kick and Louis Jones is up again.
Corner cleared
My word, looked like Jones got close to that.
Corner to Doncaster
Louis Jones is up...
GOAL - Mo Faal heads home
He meets Luke Molyneuxs free-kick at the far post to make it 3-2. Two minutes of stoppage time to go.
Six minutes added on
GOAL - 3-1 Barrow
Game over. Doncaster sliced open with two passes and Emile Acquah finishes past Louis Jones for Barrow’s third goal.
Deji Sotona is on
He replaces Louie Marsh.
FOUR subs for Rovers
Rowe, Roberts, Faal and Broadbent