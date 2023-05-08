Recap the action as Doncaster Rovers fall to defeat against Walsall on final day
Doncaster Rovers bring the curtain down on the 2022/23 season away to Walsall this afternoon.
Sixteenth-placed Doncaster can finish as high as 13th with a win, or as low as 18th should they slip to defeat at the Poundland Bescot Stadium.
Their opponents are managerless and have failed to win in their last nine matches but could still leapfrog Rovers in the League Two table should they take all three points.
Walsall v Doncaster Rovers LIVE
FT 2-1 Walsall
Doncatser finish the match in the asendancy but can’t find a breakthrough to grab that equaliser. Players and staff clap the away fans, some of whom are directing their anger at Danny Schofield.
Another miserable day for Doncaster in a miserable season. They finish 18th, an awful position to be in.
Chance squandered
Goodman lays the ball off for Hurst, who opts to shoot early and the ball ends up drifting all the way out for a throw-in.
Seven minutes added on
Doncaster are the ones pushing.
Another Walsall sub
Donervon Daniels and Ronan Maher come on for Tom Knowles and Oisin McEntee.
GOAL - 2-1!
Bobby Faulkner scores his second goal of the season following a corner. Lovely half-volley from the youngster after Tommy Rowe saw an effort from outside the box saved moments earlier.
‘Time to go'
More chants for Schofield to go from the away end.
Penalty appeal
Jack Goodman does very well to bring the ball down inside the box before he’s bundled to the deck. Ref waves for a corner, however.
Walsall sub
Matty Stevens makes way for Jamille Matt.
Joseph Olowu comes on
Adam Long makes way.
GOAL - 2-0 Walsall
Isaac Hutchinson nearly breaks the net after Matty Stevens’ cutback.