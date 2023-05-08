News you can trust since 1925
Recap the action as Doncaster Rovers fall to defeat against Walsall on final day

Doncaster Rovers bring the curtain down on the 2022/23 season away to Walsall this afternoon.

Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
Published 8th May 2023, 10:32 BST
Updated 8th May 2023, 14:33 BST

Sixteenth-placed Doncaster can finish as high as 13th with a win, or as low as 18th should they slip to defeat at the Poundland Bescot Stadium.

Their opponents are managerless and have failed to win in their last nine matches but could still leapfrog Rovers in the League Two table should they take all three points.

Scroll down for team news, live updates and reaction.

Walsall v Doncaster Rovers LIVE

14:33 BST

FT 2-1 Walsall

Doncatser finish the match in the asendancy but can’t find a breakthrough to grab that equaliser. Players and staff clap the away fans, some of whom are directing their anger at Danny Schofield.

Another miserable day for Doncaster in a miserable season. They finish 18th, an awful position to be in.

14:23 BST

Chance squandered

Goodman lays the ball off for Hurst, who opts to shoot early and the ball ends up drifting all the way out for a throw-in.

14:23 BST

Seven minutes added on

Doncaster are the ones pushing.

14:21 BST

Another Walsall sub

Donervon Daniels and Ronan Maher come on for Tom Knowles and Oisin McEntee.

14:17 BST

GOAL - 2-1!

Bobby Faulkner scores his second goal of the season following a corner. Lovely half-volley from the youngster after Tommy Rowe saw an effort from outside the box saved moments earlier.

14:16 BST

‘Time to go'

More chants for Schofield to go from the away end.

14:14 BST

Penalty appeal

Jack Goodman does very well to bring the ball down inside the box before he’s bundled to the deck. Ref waves for a corner, however.

14:12 BST

Walsall sub

Matty Stevens makes way for Jamille Matt.

14:11 BST

Joseph Olowu comes on

Adam Long makes way.

14:07 BST

GOAL - 2-0 Walsall

Isaac Hutchinson nearly breaks the net after Matty Stevens’ cutback.

