Recap the action as Doncaster Rovers beat Tranmere Rovers under the lights
and live on Freeview channel 276
Hosts Tranmere have not called a pitch inspection despite the Wirral also suffering its fair share of poor weather today, with more rain forecast throughout the match.
On the pitch, Grant McCann's Doncaster will be looking to make it two wins from two and continue their upward trajectory after a slow start.
But it won't be easy.
Struggling Tranmere have claimed all of their points at home this season.
Tranmere Rovers v Doncaster Rovers
Key Events
- Doncaster make one change to last weekend’s starting XI with Harrison Biggins replacing the injured Tommy Rowe
- Joseph Olowu injured in the warm-up for Doncaster. George Broadbent replaces him with Sam Straughan-Brown now on the bench
- Doncaster boss Grant McCann sent to the stands
Tranmere Rovers 1-2 Doncaster Rovers (7.45pm kick-off)
Doncaster: Louis Jones, Tom Anderson, George Broadbent, Owen Bailey, Tom Nixon, Luke Molyneux, Harrison Biggins, Ben Close (Jack Degruchy, 85), Zain Westbrooke, Mo Faal, Joe Ironside
Subs: Ian Lawlor, Sam Straughan-Brown, Deji Sotona, Tavonga Kuleya, Jack Goodman, Will Flint
Tranmere: Joe Murphy, Lee O’Connor, Jordan Turnbull, Kieron Morris (Paul Lewis, 62), Regan Hendry, Josh Hawkes (Charlie Jolley, 62), Kristian Dennis (Rob Apter, 62), Connor Jennings, Harvey Saunders, Joe Yarney, Connor Wood
Subs: Conor Robson, Sam Taylor, Dan Pike, Jean Belehouan
FT 2-1 Doncaster
A good win for Doncaster, who make it two wins from two. Solid away performance, we haven’t been able to say that much recently.
Report and reaction to come.
Louis Jones booked
Time wasting
Six minuted added on
Doncaster doing OK here
Think there’s going to be six minutes added on, Doncaster are doing a good job of keeping Tranmere at bay again after they had that spell of pressure following the goal.
Doncaster sub
Jack Degruchy is going to replace Ben Close, who can’t continue for the second game running. Doncaster are down to the bare bones.
This one has turned
That goal has given everyone associated with Tranmere a big shot in the arm. Atmosphere in here is a lot louder - and more positive - and Jennings has just blazed over from close range. About 15 minutes of normal time to go.
GOAL - 2-1
Connor Jennings pulls one back with a low shot from the edge of the box.
GOAL - 2-0!
Mo Faal robs a Tranmere defender of possession and dinks the ball over Joe Murphy!
Another corner for Doncaster
Molyneux sees a goalbound shot blocked for a corner.