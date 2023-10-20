Recap the action as Doncaster Rovers beat Tranmere Rovers under the lights

News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING
Doncaster Rovers look to have beaten Storm Babet with their match at Tranmere Rovers tonight set to go ahead.
Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
Published 20th Oct 2023, 17:32 BST
Updated 20th Oct 2023, 21:51 BST
Hosts Tranmere have not called a pitch inspection despite the Wirral also suffering its fair share of poor weather today, with more rain forecast throughout the match.

On the pitch, Grant McCann's Doncaster will be looking to make it two wins from two and continue their upward trajectory after a slow start.

But it won't be easy.

Struggling Tranmere have claimed all of their points at home this season.

Tranmere Rovers v Doncaster Rovers

19:04 BSTUpdated 21:30 BST

Tranmere Rovers 1-2 Doncaster Rovers (7.45pm kick-off)

Doncaster: Louis Jones, Tom Anderson, George Broadbent, Owen Bailey, Tom Nixon, Luke Molyneux, Harrison Biggins, Ben Close (Jack Degruchy, 85), Zain Westbrooke, Mo Faal, Joe Ironside

Subs: Ian Lawlor, Sam Straughan-Brown, Deji Sotona, Tavonga Kuleya, Jack Goodman, Will Flint

Tranmere: Joe Murphy, Lee O’Connor, Jordan Turnbull, Kieron Morris (Paul Lewis, 62), Regan Hendry, Josh Hawkes (Charlie Jolley, 62), Kristian Dennis (Rob Apter, 62), Connor Jennings, Harvey Saunders, Joe Yarney, Connor Wood

Subs: Conor Robson, Sam Taylor, Dan Pike, Jean Belehouan

21:41 BST

FT 2-1 Doncaster

A good win for Doncaster, who make it two wins from two. Solid away performance, we haven’t been able to say that much recently.

Report and reaction to come.

21:35 BST

Louis Jones booked

Time wasting

21:35 BST

Six minuted added on

21:34 BST

Doncaster doing OK here

Think there’s going to be six minutes added on, Doncaster are doing a good job of keeping Tranmere at bay again after they had that spell of pressure following the goal.

21:30 BST

Doncaster sub

Jack Degruchy is going to replace Ben Close, who can’t continue for the second game running. Doncaster are down to the bare bones.

21:21 BST

This one has turned

That goal has given everyone associated with Tranmere a big shot in the arm. Atmosphere in here is a lot louder - and more positive - and Jennings has just blazed over from close range. About 15 minutes of normal time to go.

21:14 BST

GOAL - 2-1

Connor Jennings pulls one back with a low shot from the edge of the box.

21:01 BST

GOAL - 2-0!

Mo Faal robs a Tranmere defender of possession and dinks the ball over Joe Murphy!

20:56 BST

Another corner for Doncaster

Molyneux sees a goalbound shot blocked for a corner.

