Recap the action as Doncaster Rovers beat Grimsby Town at the Eco-Power Stadium
Doncaster have won six out of their last ten matches in all competitions and could have made it three wins from three against Salford on Tuesday.
Instead, they will be looking to bounce back from that defeat this afternoon.
Grimsby, who will be backed by around 3,000 travelling fans, have lost their last three games and have yet to win on the road this season.
Doncaster Rovers 1-0 Grimsby Town (3pm kick-off)
Rovers: Louis Jones, Tom Anderson, Luke Molyneux (Harrison Biggins, 21), George Broadbent (Kyle Hurst, 66), Tom Nixon, Owen Bailey, Joe Ironside (Jack Goodman, 88), Jack Senior, Zain Westbrooke, Ben Close ( Joseph Olowu, 88), Mo Faal
Subs: Ian Lawlor, Deji Sotona, Jack Degruchy,
Grimsby Town: Harvey Cartwright, Michee Efete, Harvey Rodgers, Abo Eisa, Gavan Holohan, Harry Clifton, Danny Amos (Rekeil Pyke, 87), Donovan Wilson, Niall Maher, Danny Rose, Kamil Conteh
Subs: Jake Eastwood, Kieran Green, Luke Waterfall, Arthur Ghanoua, Jamie Andrews, Toby Mullarkey
Attendance: 8,746 (2,474 away)
FT 1-0
Doncaster get the win without being at their best. Full report and reaction to come.
Off the bar!
Owen Bailey smashes the crossbar after running onto Zain Westbrooke’s corner kick.
Five minutes added on.
GOAL - 1-0 to Doncaster!
Joe Ironside scores his eighth goal of the season from the spot. Keeper guessed the right way but Ironside’s effort is too powerful and finds the bottom corner.
Peanlty to Rovers!
Kyle Hurst is brought down in the box and referee Darren Drysdale points to the spot.
Ben Close booked
A deserved one for a cynical foul to stop Grimsby breaking.
Kyle Hurst coming on
Big moment for the winger, just his second appearance of the season. Doncaster could really do with his creativity.
Almost an opener!
Grimsby fans thought they’d scored. In an almost copycat of their previous chance Rose gets on the end of another cross and flicks it towards goal. It beats Jones but comes back off the post and trickles across the goal line before being collected, with the offside flag then raised.
Chance for Grimsby
Grimsby captain Danny Rose sends the ball wide after connecting with a low cross not too far from goal in the first chance of the second half.
Tom Anderson booked
Not quite sure what the offence was.