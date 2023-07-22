News you can trust since 1925
Recap the action as Doncaster Rovers are held to a goalless draw at Scunthorpe United

Doncaster Rovers take on Scunthorpe United in their latest pre-season friendly this afternoon.
Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
Published 22nd Jul 2023, 09:56 BST
Updated 22nd Jul 2023, 15:31 BST

Rovers boss Grant McCann will be hoping for a better performance from his players against his former club following Tuesday’s 1-0 defeat to York City.

Doncaster were second best for large periods in that game but could make it three wins from four warm-up matches today as the new campaign edges closer.

McCann is expected to make several changes to his starting line-up from midweek.

Doncaster Rovers' Deji Sontona dribbles with the ball.Doncaster Rovers' Deji Sontona dribbles with the ball.
Doncaster Rovers' Deji Sontona dribbles with the ball.
Scroll down for team news and live updates.

Scunthorpe United v Doncaster Rovers

14:49 BST

FT 0-0

A competitive game and more minutes in the legs. Thought Rovers struggled to get going in attack regardless of who was on the pitch, with both sets of wing-backs contained. Still, an improvement from Tuesday.

Sheffield Wednesday up next. Reaction to this afternoon’s game to come.

14:36 BST

Nice save from Lawlor

He keeps out an effort from Callum Roberts after the Scunthorpe man beat several challenges.

14:31 BST

Sotona goes close

He tries a half-volley from the edge of the box after Scunthorpe only partially clear a corner, but it goes just over.

14:30 BST

Flare in the home end

It’s 2.30pm on a Saturday afternoon, and this is a pre-season friendly. Each to their own.

14:26 BST

Wow! Big let off for Doncaster

A through ball catches the defence out but the Scunthorpe attacker can only poke the ball wide.

14:25 BST

Another Scunthorpe switch

Danny Elliot replaces the other Danny, Whitehall.

14:23 BST

Penalty appeal

Kyle Hurst goes down in the box but the referee waves play on. Looked a little soft.

14:18 BST

Rovers revert to a more orthodox 4-3-3

Close, Rowe and Broadbent, all natural central midfielders, in there now.

14:17 BST

Scunny changes

14:17 BST

New Doncaster team

Lawlor, Sterry, Maxwell, Wood, Olowu, Close, Rowe, Sotona, Ironside, Hurst, Broadbent

Scunthorpe have made several changes, too.

