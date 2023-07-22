Recap the action as Doncaster Rovers are held to a goalless draw at Scunthorpe United
Rovers boss Grant McCann will be hoping for a better performance from his players against his former club following Tuesday’s 1-0 defeat to York City.
Doncaster were second best for large periods in that game but could make it three wins from four warm-up matches today as the new campaign edges closer.
McCann is expected to make several changes to his starting line-up from midweek.
Scroll down for team news and live updates.
Scunthorpe United v Doncaster Rovers
FT 0-0
A competitive game and more minutes in the legs. Thought Rovers struggled to get going in attack regardless of who was on the pitch, with both sets of wing-backs contained. Still, an improvement from Tuesday.
Sheffield Wednesday up next. Reaction to this afternoon’s game to come.
Nice save from Lawlor
He keeps out an effort from Callum Roberts after the Scunthorpe man beat several challenges.
Sotona goes close
He tries a half-volley from the edge of the box after Scunthorpe only partially clear a corner, but it goes just over.
Flare in the home end
It’s 2.30pm on a Saturday afternoon, and this is a pre-season friendly. Each to their own.
Wow! Big let off for Doncaster
A through ball catches the defence out but the Scunthorpe attacker can only poke the ball wide.
Another Scunthorpe switch
Danny Elliot replaces the other Danny, Whitehall.
Penalty appeal
Kyle Hurst goes down in the box but the referee waves play on. Looked a little soft.
Rovers revert to a more orthodox 4-3-3
Close, Rowe and Broadbent, all natural central midfielders, in there now.
Scunny changes
New Doncaster team
Lawlor, Sterry, Maxwell, Wood, Olowu, Close, Rowe, Sotona, Ironside, Hurst, Broadbent
Scunthorpe have made several changes, too.