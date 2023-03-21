Recap the action as Doncaster Rovers are held to a draw by Crawley Town

Scott Lindsey's team moved out of the relegation zone at the weekend with their second straight win, having recently ended a run of six consecutive defeats.

Crawley might be struggling in the table but they do their best work at home.

More than two thirds of their points have been won at the Broadfield Stadium, where they have scored at least twice in their last four games.

Doncaster Rovers' Caolan Lavery heads home beyond Crawley Town goalkeeper Corey Addai to give the visitors the lead.