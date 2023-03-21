Recap the action as Doncaster Rovers are held to a draw by Crawley Town
Injury-stricken Doncaster Rovers must be wary of the threat posed by an improving Crawley Town tonight.
Scott Lindsey's team moved out of the relegation zone at the weekend with their second straight win, having recently ended a run of six consecutive defeats.
Crawley might be struggling in the table but they do their best work at home.
More than two thirds of their points have been won at the Broadfield Stadium, where they have scored at least twice in their last four games.
Crawley Town v Doncaster Rovers LIVE
Looks like he crept forward from the wall when Crawley took a free-kick. Hosts still pushing for a goal.
Moore beats away an effort from Aramide Oteh which lands at the feet of Nadesan, who fires home from an offside position.
307 away fans here. Fair play.
James Brown heads the ball into the path of Ashley Nadesan, who fires over from inside the box when he should hit the target.
They counter through goalscorer Khaleel and Moore beats an effort away before some desperate defending keeps the rebound from crossing the line. Rovers are then saved by the offside flag with a Crawley attacker ready to poke the ball home from close range.
It’s probably been coming. All Doncaster have done this half is defend. Rafiq Khaleel finds the bottom corner with the help of the post from outside the box.
Doncaster have been very poor going forward, minus the goal - which remains their only chance of note - but they have defended well.
Crawley have scored at least two goals in their last four home games and do their best work on their own patch (they’ve collected two thirds of their points at the Broadfield Stadium).