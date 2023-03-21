News you can trust since 1925
Recap the action as Doncaster Rovers are held to a draw by Crawley Town

Injury-stricken Doncaster Rovers must be wary of the threat posed by an improving Crawley Town tonight.

Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
Published 21st Mar 2023, 22:56 GMT

Scott Lindsey's team moved out of the relegation zone at the weekend with their second straight win, having recently ended a run of six consecutive defeats.

Crawley might be struggling in the table but they do their best work at home.

More than two thirds of their points have been won at the Broadfield Stadium, where they have scored at least twice in their last four games.

Doncaster Rovers' Caolan Lavery heads home beyond Crawley Town goalkeeper Corey Addai to give the visitors the lead.
Scroll down for live updates.

Crawley Town v Doncaster Rovers LIVE

FT 1-1

A poor match played out by two teams lacking in quality.

Molyneux booked

Looks like he crept forward from the wall when Crawley took a free-kick. Hosts still pushing for a goal.

Goal ruled out

Moore beats away an effort from Aramide Oteh which lands at the feet of Nadesan, who fires home from an offside position.

307 away fans here. Fair play.

Doncaster change

Kyle Hurst makes way for Todd Miller.

Another big chance for Crawley

James Brown heads the ball into the path of Ashley Nadesan, who fires over from inside the box when he should hit the target.

Big chance for Crawley

They counter through goalscorer Khaleel and Moore beats an effort away before some desperate defending keeps the rebound from crossing the line. Rovers are then saved by the offside flag with a Crawley attacker ready to poke the ball home from close range.

Doncaster switch

Lavery comes off for Kieran Agard. Looks like another enforced change due to cramp.

GOAL - it’s 1-1

It’s probably been coming. All Doncaster have done this half is defend. Rafiq Khaleel finds the bottom corner with the help of the post from outside the box.

Credit where it’s due

Doncaster have been very poor going forward, minus the goal - which remains their only chance of note - but they have defended well.

Crawley have scored at least two goals in their last four home games and do their best work on their own patch (they’ve collected two thirds of their points at the Broadfield Stadium).

Great save from Moore just now

One for the cameras as he tips over Jack Powell’s long-range effort.

Crawley TownCrawley