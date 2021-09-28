RECAP: Ipswich Town 6 Doncaster Rovers 0 - Woeful Rovers hit for six by Tractor Boys

Portman Road. Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Both sides have won just one of their opening eight games and will be looking to kick-start their respective seasons under the lights at Portman Road.

Team news: Ethan Galbraith is not involved and Dan Gardner comes into the team. John Bostock is also absent from the matchday squad.

Rovers: Dahlberg, Knoyle, Williams, Anderson, Rowe, Close, Gardner (Olowu 46), Smith, Hiwula (Vilca 46), Dodoo, Cukur (Barlow 78). Subs: Jones, Horton, Hasani, Seaman.

Ipswich: Hladky, Donacien, Edmundson, Burgess, Penney, Evans (Harper 82), Morsy, Burns (Aluko 77), Celina (Chaplin 77), Fraser, Bonne. Subs: Holy, Woolfenden, El Mizouni, Norwood.

Latest: Ipswich Town 6 Doncaster Rovers 0

Goals: Bonne 13, Evans 31, 71, 76, Bonne 73, Edmundson

Full time 6-0. An horrendous night for Doncaster Rovers – one of the worst in recent history. This calendar year has been nothing short of disastrous but this is a new low point. Rovers collapsed like a pack of cards in that second half. No backbone whatsoever and very little pride. The writing is well and truly on the wall.

90 Ipswich just keeping the ball for fun now. Blow your whistle ref.

88 Harper hits the post for Town. Rovers have been a shambles defensively and they’ve had one shot on target all game.

80 GOAL Ipswich. Edmundson pokes home Evans’ freekick at the near post. Humiliating.

76 GOAL Ipswich. Town sweep forward again and the ball is squared for Evans to fire home and complete his hat trick. It’s men against boys.

73 GOAL Ipswich. Shocking. Embarrassing. Celina is given the freedom of Portman Road to cross for Bonne who has all the time in the world to chest it down and volley home.

71 GOAL Ipswich. Game over. Celina’s cross is headed home by Evans.

70 Celina fires just wide at the other end.

69 Rovers have had a shot! Cukur twists on the edge of the box but his effort is comfortably saved by Hladky.

63 Burns volleys towards goal and it catches Anderson flush in the face. Rovers’ skipper really felt that but he’s okay to continue.

58 Yellow card for Smith for a foul on Evans.

58 Rovers are still to register a shot on goal in this game...

52 Positive start from Olowu who has made a couple of good challenges since slotting into that back three.

51 165 Rovers fans have made the trip to Portman Road. Bravo to them!

46 Rovers substitutions: Olowu and Vilca replace Gardner and Hiwula. Rovers have gone 3-5-2.

Half time: Ipswich 2 Rovers 0 – Collectively and individually just not good enough from Rovers.

45 Anderson to the rescue at the back with an important defensive header from a teasing Fraser cross.

42 The ball’s bouncing off Cukur up top, he hasn’t been able to get hold of it all night. And Close has had a first half to forget. Rovers second best.

38 Celina’s shot from distance is just about dealt with by Dahlberg but it’s a corner to Ipswich. It’s taken short and Morsy fires over the bar.

36 Dodoo is shown a yellow card for a foul as he tracked back.

31 GOAL Ipswich. A corner from the right can only be flicked on by Anderson and an unmarked Evans volleys home. This has made for pretty awful viewing so far.

27 Another sloppy cross-field pass from Close but Anderson bails out his teammate with a strong challenge to stop the home side in their tracks.

26 Ipswich are by no means convincing in some of their play but Rovers have put virtually nothing together in the final third.

20 The home side have a spring in their step now, popping it around in dangerous areas. Rovers have given Town a leg up into this game and are struggling to gain any sort of control here.

17 Ipswich had looked a bit nervy prior to going ahead but Rovers have gifted them a goal start. Richie Wellens, who is on the touchline tonight, will be fuming.

13 GOAL Ipswich. Dreadful cross-field ball from Close gifts the ball to Burns who bursts into the box and crosses for Bonne to tap home. Awful goal to concede.

12 Let’s just say it’s not been the most attractive start to the game. The ball’s had plenty of air time – from both teams.

9 Decent build-up by the hosts but Penney’s cross is awful. Goal kick.

5 Yellow card for Burgess for blocking Dahlberg’s clearance from his hands.

4 Corner for Ipswich. Fraser’s delivery is easily collected by Dahlberg.