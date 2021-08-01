LiveRECAP: Harrogate Town 2 Doncaster Rovers 3: Goals from Knoyle, Barlow and Gardner see Rovers sign off pre-season with a win
Goals from Kyle Knoyle, Aidan Barlow and trialist Dan Gardner saw Doncaster Rovers complete their pre-season programme with a 3-2 win at Harrogate Town.
Last updated: Sunday, 01 August, 2021, 15:53
MATCH DETAILS
GOAL: Knoyle (19), Muldoon (48), Barlow (49), Gardner (53), Armstrong (66)
Harrogate: Oxley, Page (Fallowfield 75), Falkingham (Orsi 75), Burrell (Kerry 75), Thomson, Martin (Power 69), Pattison, Muldoon (Smith 75), Hall (Sheron 75), McArdle, Armstrong. Subs: Fallowfield, Smith, Cracknell, Orsi, Sheron, Kerry, Power.
Rovers: Jones (Barnes 69); Knoyle (Seaman 76), R Williams, Anderson, Rowe; Smith, Reed (Trialist 69), Gardner (Horton 76); Barlow, Bogle (E Williams 75), Cukur (Harrison 67). Subs: Bottomley, John, Hasani, Blythe, Trialist.
Referee: Tom Nield
Improved after the break
After a bit of a flat first half, Rovers - and the game itself - ignited somewhat after the break to earn the win.
Though they tapered off in the later stages it was a more pleasing performance overall in the second half. They showed greater intensity and moved the ball well at times.
It was pleasing to see Aidan Barlow grabbing what is becoming a trademark goal, and against good opposition too, while Dan Gardner turned in his best performance of pre-season and marked it with a good goal.
It’s ot been the most perfect of pre-seasons but there have been some good positives to carry Rovers into the new campaign.
3.50pm All over
And Rovers close pre-season with a 3-2 win at Harrogate.
Pressure late on
Harrogate have been the side pushing for a goal in the later stages of this game but have so far failed to beat trialist keeper Dillon Barnes.
The QPR keeper has looked assured between the sticks during his late cameo.
85 Substitution
Ed Williams replaces Omar Bogle
76 Substitution
Charlie Seaman and Branden Horton replace Kyle Knoyle and Dan Gardner.
Tommy Rowe has pushed into midfield.
69 Substitution
Louis Jones and Louis Reed are both heading off, replaced by two trialists.
The goalkeeper is QPR keeper Dillon Barnes. The midfielder will go unnamed at this point but is a very experienced EFL operator.
67 Substitution
Tiago Cukur is replaced by trialist Shayon Harrison.
66 GOAL Harrogate
Luke Armstrong fires in at the near post for Harrogate.
Tommy Rowe was caught uncharacteristically flatfooted with George Thompson nicking the ball away from him on the corner of the box and squaring to Armstrong, who fired in first time off the post.
Been better
There’s been a notable lift in intensity this half from Rovers and they’ve looked much better.
They’ve played the ball around with more purpose also, which has helped them spring into spaces more.
53 GOAL ROVERS
DAN GARDNER!
The former Wigan midfielder picked up the ball 25 yards out after a strong tackle from Tommy Rowe and unleashed a powerful dipping shot over Harrogate keeper Mark Oxley. A very good strike from the trialist.
52 Close
Alex Pattison drives out of midfield for Harrogate and sends a low shot across goal which drifts narrowly wide
49 GOAL ROVERS!
AIDAN BARLOW!
Rovers power forward through Tiago Cukur who drives a shot on goal on the angle. Mark Oxley makes the save but Barlow is there to tap into an empty net.
He has a knack of popping up in the right places...
48 GOAL Harrogate
The hosts equalise.
A free kick is curled in from deep from George Thompson and Jack Muldoon meets the ball on the volley to drive it past Louis Jones.
Jones was caught in two minds about whether to come for the cross and ends up being left unable to stop the shot.
46 Early chance
Aaron Martin cuts in from the right for Harrogate and curls a shot towards the near post. Louis Jones gets a hand to it to turn it behind, though it looked destined for the side-netting regardless.