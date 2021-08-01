After a bit of a flat first half, Rovers - and the game itself - ignited somewhat after the break to earn the win.

Though they tapered off in the later stages it was a more pleasing performance overall in the second half. They showed greater intensity and moved the ball well at times.

It was pleasing to see Aidan Barlow grabbing what is becoming a trademark goal, and against good opposition too, while Dan Gardner turned in his best performance of pre-season and marked it with a good goal.