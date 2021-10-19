RECAP: Gillingham 1 Doncaster Rovers 0: Seventh successive away defeat for goal shy Rovers
Doncaster Rovers are entering a key run of fixtures as they look to pull themselves away from the foot of the table but it starts with a tough trip to Gillingham – which you can follow as it happens.
Join us from the Priestfield Stadium as Rovers take on Steve Evans’ side in the first of a run of seven matches against sides in the bottom half of League One.
LIVE: Gillingham 1 Doncaster Rovers 0
Last updated: Tuesday, 19 October, 2021, 21:47
MATCH DETAILS
GOAL: Oliver (79)
GILLINGHAM: Cumming; Jackson, Bennett, Ehmer (Adshead 46), McKenzie; Tucker; Lloyd, Dempsey, O’Keefe, Carayol (Akinde 24); Oliver. Subs: Chapman, Kelman, Lee, Reeves, Sithole.
ROVERS: Dahlberg; Knoyle, Williams (Olowu), Anderson, Rowe; Bostock, Galbraith; Dodoo, Close, Hiwula; Cukur (Smith). Subs: Jones, Horton, Hasani, Barlow.
REFEREE: Sam Purkiss (London)
A great opportunity thrown away
Rovers should have taken something from this game. But how many times have we said that already this season?
And how many times have we pointed the finger of blame firmly at the team in red and white for the reasons they have not?
They were much the better side in the first half and had enough chances to edge their way in front.
But they lost control after the break and simply could not stem the tide as Gillingham increasingly built up a head of steam.
Another thoroughly frustrating evening and another confidence sapping result.
Not at all the way to start an extremely important period.
9.41pm Full time
Defeat for Rovers at the Priestfield Stadium
90. Substitution
Aidan Barlow replaces Kyle Knoyle
90 Free kick well wide
Joe Dodoo drills a low free kick well wide from 25 yards.
9.35pm ADDED TIME
Six minutes
80. Substitution
Joseph Olowu replaces Ro-Shaun Williams
79. GOAL Gillingham
Vadaine Oliver heads Gillingham in front.
A corner was sent under the crossbar and the Gillingham forward gets the header in.
Can’t say it’s not been coming.
75. Substitution
Matt Smith replaces Tiago Cukur
70. Head of steam for the hosts
Gillingham have been much more threatening in the second half and the game has become much more frantic, which plays into the hands of the hosts. Gillingham are pressing higher up the pitch and denying Rovers time on the ball, which is making things all the more nervy.