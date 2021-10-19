RECAP: Gillingham 1 Doncaster Rovers 0: Seventh successive away defeat for goal shy Rovers

Doncaster Rovers are entering a key run of fixtures as they look to pull themselves away from the foot of the table but it starts with a tough trip to Gillingham – which you can follow as it happens.

By Liam Hoden
Tuesday, 19th October 2021, 4:00 pm
Updated Tuesday, 19th October 2021, 9:46 pm
The Priestfield Stadium, home of Gillingham

Join us from the Priestfield Stadium as Rovers take on Steve Evans’ side in the first of a run of seven matches against sides in the bottom half of League One.

LIVE: Gillingham 1 Doncaster Rovers 0

Last updated: Tuesday, 19 October, 2021, 21:47

Tuesday, 19 October, 2021, 21:38

MATCH DETAILS

GOAL: Oliver (79)

GILLINGHAM: Cumming; Jackson, Bennett, Ehmer (Adshead 46), McKenzie; Tucker; Lloyd, Dempsey, O’Keefe, Carayol (Akinde 24); Oliver. Subs: Chapman, Kelman, Lee, Reeves, Sithole.

ROVERS: Dahlberg; Knoyle, Williams (Olowu), Anderson, Rowe; Bostock, Galbraith; Dodoo, Close, Hiwula; Cukur (Smith). Subs: Jones, Horton, Hasani, Barlow.

REFEREE: Sam Purkiss (London)

Tuesday, 19 October, 2021, 21:47

A great opportunity thrown away

Rovers should have taken something from this game. But how many times have we said that already this season?

And how many times have we pointed the finger of blame firmly at the team in red and white for the reasons they have not?

They were much the better side in the first half and had enough chances to edge their way in front.

But they lost control after the break and simply could not stem the tide as Gillingham increasingly built up a head of steam.

Another thoroughly frustrating evening and another confidence sapping result.

Not at all the way to start an extremely important period.

Tuesday, 19 October, 2021, 21:44

9.41pm Full time

Defeat for Rovers at the Priestfield Stadium

Tuesday, 19 October, 2021, 21:36

90. Substitution

Aidan Barlow replaces Kyle Knoyle

Tuesday, 19 October, 2021, 21:36

90 Free kick well wide

Joe Dodoo drills a low free kick well wide from 25 yards.

Tuesday, 19 October, 2021, 21:35

9.35pm ADDED TIME

Six minutes

Tuesday, 19 October, 2021, 21:28

80. Substitution

Joseph Olowu replaces Ro-Shaun Williams

Tuesday, 19 October, 2021, 21:26

79. GOAL Gillingham

Vadaine Oliver heads Gillingham in front.

A corner was sent under the crossbar and the Gillingham forward gets the header in.

Can’t say it’s not been coming.

Tuesday, 19 October, 2021, 21:23

75. Substitution

Matt Smith replaces Tiago Cukur

Tuesday, 19 October, 2021, 21:17

70. Head of steam for the hosts

Gillingham have been much more threatening in the second half and the game has become much more frantic, which plays into the hands of the hosts. Gillingham are pressing higher up the pitch and denying Rovers time on the ball, which is making things all the more nervy.

