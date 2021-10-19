RECAP: Gillingham 1 Doncaster Rovers 0: Seventh successive away defeat for goal shy Rovers

Rovers should have taken something from this game. But how many times have we said that already this season?

And how many times have we pointed the finger of blame firmly at the team in red and white for the reasons they have not?

They were much the better side in the first half and had enough chances to edge their way in front.

But they lost control after the break and simply could not stem the tide as Gillingham increasingly built up a head of steam.

Another thoroughly frustrating evening and another confidence sapping result.