Out of form Rovers come into the game having won just one of their last ten games.

Danny Schofield’s side have also lost four of their last five home games without scoring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grimsby, who sit 15th in the League Two table, would leapfrog Rovers in the standings should they secure a victory today.

A general view of the Eco-Power Stadium. Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images

Paul Hurst’s men are without a win in their last five league games following their FA Cup quarter-final defeat to Brighton.

The Mariners became the first team in FA Cup history to eliminate five teams from a higher division en route to the sixth round.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad