Recap: Doncaster Rovers lose to Grimsby Town as disgruntled fans hold protest
Doncaster Rovers are back in action against Grimsby Town at the Eco-Power Stadium – follow updates below.
Out of form Rovers come into the game having won just one of their last ten games.
Danny Schofield’s side have also lost four of their last five home games without scoring.
Grimsby, who sit 15th in the League Two table, would leapfrog Rovers in the standings should they secure a victory today.
Paul Hurst’s men are without a win in their last five league games following their FA Cup quarter-final defeat to Brighton.
The Mariners became the first team in FA Cup history to eliminate five teams from a higher division en route to the sixth round.
Team news to follow at 2pm.
LIVE: Doncaster Rovers v Grimsby Town
Latest: Doncaster , Maher Rovers 1 Grimsby Town 2
Rovers: Mitchell, Brown, Faulkner, Nelson (Williams 54), Long, Molyneux, Close, Rowe, Westbrooke (Hurst 90+7), Barlow (Goodman 90+8), Agard. Subs: Bottomley, Seaman, T Miller, Ravenhill.
Goals: Barlow (26), Maher (85), Lloyd (90+6)
Mitchell saves the initial shot but Lloyd is on hand to tap home.
That’s a cruel blow for Rovers, although it must be said Grimsby just kept on knocking at the door.
There’s a mix-up at the back and Mitchell fouls Clifton right on the edge of the box. Freekick in a very dangerous position.
Mitchell makes a great save from Glennon’s freekick! The referee awards a goal kick.