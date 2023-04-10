News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
8 hours ago Six people dead and several injured after French Alps avalanche
4 hours ago Abba pay tribute to guitarist Lasse Wellander in emotional post
5 hours ago Vodafone issues update after services go down across the UK
5 hours ago Tributes paid to teenager who died in canal over Easter weekend
7 hours ago Full list of seven government backed UNESCO bid sites announced
7 hours ago Neighbours star gives health update after shock cancer diagnosis
Live

Recap: Doncaster Rovers lose to Grimsby Town as disgruntled fans hold protest

Doncaster Rovers are back in action against Grimsby Town at the Eco-Power Stadium – follow updates below.

Paul Goodwin
By Paul Goodwin
Published 10th Apr 2023, 09:00 BST
Updated 10th Apr 2023, 19:54 BST

Out of form Rovers come into the game having won just one of their last ten games.

Danny Schofield’s side have also lost four of their last five home games without scoring.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Grimsby, who sit 15th in the League Two table, would leapfrog Rovers in the standings should they secure a victory today.

A general view of the Eco-Power Stadium. Photo by Pete Norton/Getty ImagesA general view of the Eco-Power Stadium. Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images
A general view of the Eco-Power Stadium. Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images
Most Popular

Paul Hurst’s men are without a win in their last five league games following their FA Cup quarter-final defeat to Brighton.

The Mariners became the first team in FA Cup history to eliminate five teams from a higher division en route to the sixth round.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Team news to follow at 2pm.

LIVE: Doncaster Rovers v Grimsby Town

Show new updates

Match details

Latest: Doncaster , Maher Rovers 1 Grimsby Town 2

Rovers: Mitchell, Brown, Faulkner, Nelson (Williams 54), Long, Molyneux, Close, Rowe, Westbrooke (Hurst 90+7), Barlow (Goodman 90+8), Agard. Subs: Bottomley, Seaman, T Miller, Ravenhill.

Goals: Barlow (26), Maher (85), Lloyd (90+6)

Full time

Boos ring out at the final whistle.

GOAL GRIMSBY

Mitchell saves the initial shot but Lloyd is on hand to tap home.

That’s a cruel blow for Rovers, although it must be said Grimsby just kept on knocking at the door.

Stoppage time

Nine additional minutes to be added on...

Saved

Mitchell with a smart save to keep out Lloyd’s header.

Big chance

Rovers with a glorious chance to re-take the lead but Barlow fires over from close range.

GOAL GRIMSBY

A real goalmouth scramble following a corner and Maher eventually taps home.

Over the bar

Brown has a run on goal but fires over.

Mix-up

There’s a mix-up at the back and Mitchell fouls Clifton right on the edge of the box. Freekick in a very dangerous position.

Mitchell makes a great save from Glennon’s freekick! The referee awards a goal kick.

Midway point in second half

Rovers are managing the game quite well in this second half.

Grimsby are trying to push on but they’re not getting much change out of Rovers who are battling hard.

Next Page
Page 1 of 3
League TwoTeam newsBrighton