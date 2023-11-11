Recap: Doncaster Rovers fall to defeat against AFC Wimbledon in League Two
Rovers return to league action at the Cherry Red Records Stadium this afternoon.
Despite boasting League Two’s best away record, Wimbledon have picked up just six points at home this term.
But there are signs their home form could be improving.
The Dons have won their last two matches on home soil, beating League One side Cheltenham in the FA Cup last weekend before picking up another win against Crystal Palace's Under-21s in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy earlier this week.
AFC Wimbledon v Doncaster Rovers LIVE
Key Events
- Doncaster form (last five in all comps): W-L-W-D-W
- Wimbledon form (last five in all comps): D-L-L-W-W
FT 2-0
Mo Faal blazed over from a brilliant position in the dying seconds, a miss which sums up his side's day. Definitely one to forget.
ANOTHER RED CARD
Omar Bugiel is sent off for a second bookable offence - and receives a standing ovation from the home fans!
RED CARD
Wimbledon's Hus Biler is sent off for his second yellow card.
GOAL - 2-0 Wimbledon
Ali Al Hamadi doubles his side's lead with a shot from the edge of the box after capitalising on Tom Anderson's slip.
Back under way
Let's see if there's a bit more attacking action in this half.
Kyle Hurst and Joe Ironside on
George Broadbent and Luke Molyneux are withdrawn.
HT 1-0 Wimbledon
Unlucky for Doncaster. Wimbledon scored on the stroke of HT with the game's first effort on target. Had George Broadbent not been wiped out trying to clear the ball, the visitors would have had another player in the box to defend the corner which led to the goal.
GOAL - Wimbledon score
Corner kick isn't cleared and Ali Al Hamadi taps the ball in from about two yards out. George Broadbent got wiped out trying to clear the initial delivery and is down receiving treatment.
Joe Ironside warming up
Wonder if he might come on at the break? Very little happening thus far from two teams who looked fairly even. Still yet to see an effort on target.
Westbrooke booked
Or Griezmann, as someone sat in front has just referred to him as. Daft from the midfielder who is yellowed after blocking a free-kick in Wimbledon's half.