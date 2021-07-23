It has been a very pleasing evening indeed from a Rovers perspective.

Taking into account the standard of the opposition and, more pressingly, the tremendous disruption Rovers have endured over the last fortnight, there were plenty of positives to take from this one.

A side who have struggled for time on the training ground in which to build cohesion and relationships demonstrated they were capable of both against genuine Premier League quality.

Rovers enjoyed excellent spells of possession, always looking to get on the front foot with great movement off the ball and of the ball.

They put the opposition on the back foot and worked opportunities around the box as well as defending really well against an at times frighteningly quick counter attack.