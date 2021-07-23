LiveRECAP: Doncaster Rovers 2 Newcastle United 3: Rowe and Bogle on target in narrow defeat to Magpies
Doncaster Rovers’ preparations for the new campaign take a significant step up this evening as they welcome Newcastle United – and you can follow it as it happens.
Join us from the Keepmoat as we bring live coverage of this evening’s friendly. Remember to REFRESH regularly for the latest updates.
Doncaster Rovers 2 Newcastle United 3
MATCH DETAILS
GOAL: Fraser (12), S Longstaff (24), Rowe (30), Wilson (56), Bogle (76)
Rovers: Jones; Knoyle (Seaman 65), Williams (John 61), Anderson (Statham 73), Rowe (Horton 70); Smith (Colkett 61, Hasani 86), Reed (Crowley 61), Close (Greaves 77); Harrison, Cukur (Bogle 51), Hiwula (Onen 61). Subs: Bottomley, Trialist GK, Ravenhill.
Newcastle: Langley; Murphy, Lascelles, Dummett (Clark 70), Lewis (Bondswell 85), Hayden, Hendrick, S Longstaff, Fraser, Saint-Maximin (Gayle 67), Wilson (M Longstaff 67). Subs: Thompson, Fernandez, Watts, Allan, McEntee, Young.
A really good evening
It has been a very pleasing evening indeed from a Rovers perspective.
Taking into account the standard of the opposition and, more pressingly, the tremendous disruption Rovers have endured over the last fortnight, there were plenty of positives to take from this one.
A side who have struggled for time on the training ground in which to build cohesion and relationships demonstrated they were capable of both against genuine Premier League quality.
Rovers enjoyed excellent spells of possession, always looking to get on the front foot with great movement off the ball and of the ball.
They put the opposition on the back foot and worked opportunities around the box as well as defending really well against an at times frighteningly quick counter attack.
With a fortnight to go to the start of the season, Rovers look in a good position with time to work.
9pm All over
And it’s a 3-2 defeat for Rovers - but a pretty pleasing one
86 Substitution
Lirak Hasani replaces the injured Charlie Colkett
77 Substitution
AJ Greaves replaces Ben Close
76 GOAL ROVERS
OMAR BOGLE!
Ben Close clipped a wonderful ball in from the corner of the box with Bogle rising with a glancing header that dropped the ball into the far corner.
74 Close
Jacob Murphy cuts inside off the right and lashes a low shot with the outside of his boot that drifts narrowly wide.
73 Substitution
Trialist Max Statham replaces Tom Anderson
72 Huge chance
Newcastle should have a fourth. They surged down the right through Jacob Murphy who hit the byline and cut a pass back into the box which Ryan Fraser ran onto and just needed to tap in but sent it over the bar.
70 Substitution
Branden Horton replaces Tommy Rowe
69 Off the bar
Shayon Harrison receives an excellent pass from Dan Crowley, takes a touch and curls a shot which rattles the bar. Some effort.
66 Substitution
Charlie Seaman replaces Kyle Knoyle
61 Substitutions
Cameron John and trialists Jayden Onen, Charlie Colkett and Dan Crowley come on for Ro-Shaun Williams, Jordy Hiwula, Louis Reed and Matt Smith.
56 GOAL Newcastle
Callum Wilson fires in to make it three for Newcastle.
Rapid breakaway from the visitors, ball across the face of defence which Wilson raced onto and fired low into the far corner.
51 Substitution
Omar Bogle replaces Tiago Cukur for Rovers